White House releases list of 'under-reported terrorist attacks'

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the media of deliberately minimizing coverage of threat posed by the Islamic State group, saying news outlets "have their reasons" for not reporting what he described as a "genocide" underway at the hands of group.The president did not immediately offer evidence to support his claim, made during the new commander in chief's first visit to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command. Later, the White House released a list of 78 attacks it described as "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group since September 2014. The White House said "most" on the list did not get sufficient media attention, although it did not explain how it defined the term.Some of the incidents on the list received widespread attention and deep reporting, including the San Bernardino attack, the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, the Paris attacks in a kosher supermarket and Christmas market, bombings in Brussels and Istanbul, and an ambush attack on a Philadelphia police officer."You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump told a group of military leaders and troops during the visit. "And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."Trump, who has made relentless criticism of the media a hallmark of his presidency, did not explain why he thinks news outlets minimize attention on such attacks.Later, White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to tone down the president's remarks, saying it was a question of balance: "Like a protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."The list released late Monday included incidents like a truck massacre in Nice, France, that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group. The list appeared to be hastily assembled, including several misspellings of the word "attacker."Trump lashed out on Twitter over the weekend against a judge's ruling to halt his travel ban, calling Washington state federal judge James Robart "a so-called judge" putting the country in peril.Meanwhile at airports around the country immigrant families were reunited. At O'Hare, a Bridgeport man was reunited with his wife and 3-year-old son, who had been stuck in Dubai since Jan. 28, the day after the executive order was signed.Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan joined her counterparts in other states, urging the appeals court to declare the ban unconstitutional."We see a significant benefit and value to immigrants. We want Illinois to be a welcoming state to immigrants and refugees," Madigan said.In Oak Park Monday night, the board approved an ordinance to declare the village a welcoming community to immigrants by a unanimous vote.TIMELINE: September, 2014 - December, 2016NUMBER OF ATTACKS: 78MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIASeptember, 2014TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Abdul Numan HaiderTIZI OUZOU, ALGERIASeptember, 2014TARGET: One French citizen beheadedATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in AlgeriaQUEBEC, CANADAOctober, 2014TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attackATTACKER: Martin Couture-RouleauOTTAWA, CANADAOctober, 2014TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament buildingATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-BibeauNEW YORK CITY, NY, USAOctober, 2014TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: US personRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIANovember, 2014TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shootingATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL membersABU DHABI, UAEDATE: December 2014TARGET: One American killed in knife attackATTACKER: Dalal al-HashimiSYDNEY, AUSTRALIADecember, 2014TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shootingATTACKER: Man Haron MonisTOURS, FRANCEDecember, 2014TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Bertrand NzohabonayoPARIS, FRANCEJanuary, 2015TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarketATTACKER: Amedy CoulibalyTRIPOLI, LIBYAJanuary, 2015TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westernersATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya membersRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIAJanuary, 2015TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shootingATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporterNICE, FRANCEFebruary, 2015TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community centerATTACKER: Moussa CoulibalyCOPENHAGEN, DENMARKFebruary, 2015TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city's main synagogueATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-HusseinTUNIS, TUNISIAMarch, 2015TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo MuseumATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremistsKARACHI, PAKISTANApril, 2015TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attackATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supportersPARIS, FRANCEApril, 2015TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjackingATTACKER: Sid Ahmed GhlamZVORNIK, BOSNIAApril, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shootingATTACKER: Nerdin IbricGARLAND, TX, USAMay, 2015TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon eventATTACKERS: Two US personsBOSTON, MA, USAJune, 2015TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knifeATTACKER: US personEL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPTJune, 2015TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attackATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai membersLUXOR, EGYPTJune, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of KarnakATTACKER: UnidentifiedSOUSSE, TUNISIAJune, 2015TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westernersATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attackerLYON, FRANCEJune, 2015TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plantATTACKER: Yasin SalhiCAIRO, EGYPTJuly, 2015TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian ConsulateATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operativesCAIRO, EGYPTJuly, 2015TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown locationATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operativePARIS, FRANCEAugust, 2015TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger trainATTACKER: Ayoub el-KhazzaniEL GORA, EGYPTSeptember, 2015TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attackATTACKER: UnidentifiedDHAKA, BANGLADESHSeptember, 2015TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shootingATTACKER: UnidentifiedCOPENHAGEN, DENMARKSeptember, 2015TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attackATTAKER: Palestinian nationalEL GORA, EGYPTOctober, 2015TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rocketsATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operativesPARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIAOctober, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed in shootingATTAKER: Farhad JabarRANGPUR, BANGLADESHOctober, 2015TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shootingATTAKER: UnidentifiedHASANAH, EGYPTOctober, 2015TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airlinerATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operativesMERCED, CA, USNovember, 2015TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campusATTAKER: US personPARIS, FRANCENovember, 2015TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacksATTAKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid AbaaoudDINAJPUR, BANGLADESHNovember, 2015TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shootingATTAKER: UnidentifiedRAJLOVAC, BOSNIADecember, 2015TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shootingATTAKER: Enes OmeragicSAN BERNADINO, CA, USDecember, 2015TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attackATTAKERS: Two US personsLONDON, ENGLAND, UKDecember, 2015TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail stationATTAKER: Muhyadin MireDERBENT, RUSSIADecember, 2015TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage siteATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operativeCAIRO, EGYPTJanuary, 2016TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by touristsATTAKERS: Unidentified ISIL operativesPARIS, FRANCEJanuary, 2016TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police stationATTAKER: Tarek BelgacemPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIAJanuary, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in shootingATTAKER: US personHURGHADA, EGYPTJanuary, 2016TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resortATTAKER: UnidentifiedMARSEILLES, FRANCEJanuary, 2016TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attackATTAKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from TurkeyISTANBUL, TURKEYJanuary, 2016TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombingATTAKER: Nabil FadliJAKARTA, INDONESIAJanuary, 2016TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a StarbucksATTAKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin SaronCOLUMBUS, OH, USFebruary, 2016TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurantATTAKER: US personHANOVER, GERMANYFebruary, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attackATTAKER: Safia SchmitterISTANBUL, TURKEYMarch, 2016TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist districtATTAKER: Mehmet OzturkBRUSSELS, BELGIUMMarch, 2016TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway trainATTAKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama KrayemESSEN, GERMANYApril, 2016TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh templeATTAKERS: Three identified minorsORLANDO, FL, USJune, 2016TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclubATTAKER: US personMAGNANVILLE, FRANCEJune, 2016TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attackATTAKER: Larossi AbballaKABUL, AFGHANISTANJune, 2016TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guardsATTAKER: ISIL-Khorasan operativeISTANBUL, TURKEYJune, 2016TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International AirportATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operativeDHAKA, BANGLADESHJuly, 2016TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan BakeryATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam UzzalNICE, FRANCEJuly, 2016TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowdATTACKER: Mohamed BouhlelWURZBURG, GERMANYJuly, 2016TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a trainATTACKER: Riaz Khan AhmadzaiANSBACH, GERMANYJuly, 2016TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festivalATTACKER: Mohammad DaleelNORMANDY, FRANCEJuly, 2016TARGET: One priest killed in knife attackATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil PetitjeanCHALEROI, BELGIUMAugust, 2016TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attackATTACKER: Khaled BabouriQUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIAAugust, 2016TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by WesternersATTACKER: Smail AyadCOPENHAGEN, DENMAKRSeptember, 2016TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shootingATTACKER: Mesa HodzicPARIS, FRANCESeptember, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame CathedralATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel SakaouSYDNEY, AUSTRALIASeptember, 2016TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Ihsas KhanST. CLOUD, MN, USSeptember, 2016TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mallATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed AdanNEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, USSeptember, 2016TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootoutATTACKER: Ahmad Khan RahamiBRUSSELS, BELGIUMOctober, 2016TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbingATTACKER: Belgian nationalKUWAIT CITY, KUWAITTARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truckATTACKER: Ibrahim SulaymanMALMO, SWEDENOctober, 2016TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktailATTACKER: Syrian nationalHAMBURG, GERMANYOctober, 2016TARGET: One killed in knife attackATTACKER: UnknownMANILA, PHILIPPINESNovember, 2016TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US EmbassyATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute groupCOLUMBUS, OH, USNovember, 2016TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knifeATTACKER: US personN'DJAMENA, CHADNovember, 2016TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US EmbassyATTACKER: Chadian nationalKARAK, JORDANDecember, 2016TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist siteATTACKERS: Several gunmenBERLIN, GERMANYDecember, 2016TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded marketATTACKER: Anis Amri