POLITICS

Wisconsin governor candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelda Roys, an advocate for women's right to breastfeed in public, said the moment was unscripted. (Kelda for Governor 2018/YouTube)

Wisconsin governor hopeful Kelda Helen Roys shared her first campaign ad in which she is seen breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter.

The ad, titled "Our Girls," begins by showing Roys with her husband and two daughters. Roys, a Democratic candidate, talks about her efforts pass legislation to ban the chemical bisphenol A from baby bottles and sippy cups.

In the middle of the ad, Roys' infant daughter can be heard crying in the background. Her husband steps into frame to hand her their crying baby. Roys begins to breastfeed her daughter while continuing to talk about the bill. Roys told the Wisconsin State Journal that the moment was unscripted.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Roys has been an advocate for breastfeeding, helping pass legislation that protected a woman's right to breastfeed in public in 2010.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsfamilybreast feeding
POLITICS
Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un by May
Domestic battery accusations resurface against State Rep. Bob Rita
Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum
With landlines on decline, voter outreach turns to new tech
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Yountville officials respond to report of active shooting situation at veterans home
Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway
Transgender inmate sues IDOC to be moved to all-female prison
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Joliet bar shooting
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkrel gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
3 workers hospitalized after high levels of CO found at SW Side plant
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital
Show More
Lake County Sheriff's Deputy charged with misconduct
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
'There was no pulse:' Neighbor walking poodle saves chef from heart attack
2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire
Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
More News
Top Video
2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Suspect in killing of CPD Cmdr. Bauer appears in court Friday
Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say
More Video