MIDTOWN, Manhattan --A man is in custody after an explosion Monday morning in the subway under the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan that Mayor Bill de Blasio called "an attempted terrorist attack."
A pipe bomb affixed to the suspect with Velcro straps detonated at about 7:20 a.m. in a passageway between subway lines that runs a full city block under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues
The 27-year-old suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, was injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms.
He is alert and conscious but badly injured at Bellevue Hospital, sources say.
"Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that this male was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.
The man, whose address is in Brooklyn, is from Bangladesh and has been in the United States seven years.
Ullah has told authorities that he is self-inspired from ISIS online propaganda, sources said. He has a brother in a Brooklyn school that authorities are now trying to find.
Four civilians suffered minor injuries.
"This was an attempted terrorist attack," said de Blasio at a news conference. "Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked New Yorkers to be alert but go about their lives.
"Let's go back to work," he said. "We're not going to allow them to disrupt us."
The bus terminal was temporarily closed but has now re-opened..
The NYPD is on high alert searching for any related activity at the Port Authority and on the subway system but none has been reported so far.
There was a massive police response in the area surrounding the terminal.
Authorities confirm the bomb squad searched for a second possible device, which is normal procedure after an explosion.
Streets were closed off in the vicinity of the bus terminal. The closures in Midtown go from 7th to 9th Avenues, and 40th to 45th Streets. No cars are allowed to exit the FDR Drive from 59th Street to 42nd Street
Subway service was disrupted throughout the morning, but service is returning to normal.
--1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains have resumed making station stops at Times Sq-42 St with delays.
--42 St shuttle train service has resumed.
--Expect delays on A, B, C, E, L and M train service in both directions.
--A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.
8th Ave closed near 42nd St. after a pipe bomb explodes at Port Authority bus terminal. One person suffered minor injuries. Traffic gridlocked inbound. pic.twitter.com/fwy8RMbVcr— Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) December 11, 2017
The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.
The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.
Chicago police said Monday morning that there are no credible threats to Chicago. As a precaution, Superintendent Eddie Johnson has increased patrols around CTA, Metra rail and major transit hubs. Anyone who sees anything strange is urged to call 911.