Rail enthusiasts among victims of Washington state train derailment

EMBED </>More Videos

Train cars from an Amtrak train can be seen hanging off an overpass after a train derailment in Washington state. (linglingmz3/Twitter)

DUPONT, Wash. --
Close friends and rail advocates Zach Willhoite and Jim Hamre were traveling together when they were among the three people killed in a train derailment on the inaugural trip of a new Amtrak route from Seattle to Portland.

Jim Hamre and fellow train enthusiast Zack Willhoite were among the victims of Monday's deadly derailment outside Seattle.



Willhoite, 35, and Hamre, 61, were both workers in transportation and board members of rail advocacy organization All Aboard Washington, according to the Associated Press.

"It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time," All Aboard Washington executive director Lloyd Flem told the AP.

Willhoite worked as an IT customer service support specialist with Pierce Transit since 2008, his employer said. Hamre retired as a civil engineer from the Washington Transportation Department a few years ago.


The friends were travelling on a new Amtrak route known as the Point Defiance Bypass. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the train was traveling 80 mph around a curve that had a 30 mph speed limit.

Part of the train careened off a highway overpass into a heavily trafficked area on Interstate 5 below, leading to three deaths and dozens of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amtraktrain crashtrain derailmenttrainstrain accident
Top Stories
Man killed, pregnant woman injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store
Senate expected to pass massive tax reform bill after hiccup
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
Mauled by dogs: Sheriff offers gruesome details about death of woman killed by her own pets
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Burglars target homes in Cragin, Kelvyn Park
Prepaying property taxes now could save you money
Show More
South Shore woman buys hundreds of toys for patients at children's hospital
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Here's what the GOP tax plan could mean for you
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
12 reported dead after bus with cruise ship passengers crashes in Mexico
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man killed, pregnant woman injured in shooting at Maywood grocery store
Prepaying property taxes now could save you money
More Video