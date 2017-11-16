ABC News finds allegations against 'Billion Dollar Landlords' nationwide

The ABC7 I-Team and ABC News investigated corporate "Billion Dollar Landlords" and some of their tenants who said they are being bullied. Consumer investigative reporter Jason Knowles spoke with ABC News's Brian Ross about his findings in a nationwide investigation.The I-Team, ABC News and ABC affiliates across the country uncovered maintenance issues and rent problems from several dozen tenants of rental giant Starwood Waypoint, which on Thursday merged with another mega corporate landlord, Invitation Homes. The combined company owns 80,000 homes nationwide.The complaints include problems with overall living conditions, repairs, and billing disputes, as well as quick eviction threats. In a joint investigation the ABC7 I-Team and ABC News are exposing complaints connected to the new trend of "Billion Dollar Landlords."