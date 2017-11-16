REAL ESTATE

ABC News finds allegations against 'Billion Dollar Landlords' nationwide

EMBED </>More Videos

The ABC7 I-Team and ABC News investigated corporate "Billion Dollar Landlords" and some of their tenants who said they are being bullied. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ABC7 I-Team and ABC News investigated corporate "Billion Dollar Landlords" and some of their tenants who said they are being bullied. Consumer investigative reporter Jason Knowles spoke with ABC News's Brian Ross about his findings in a nationwide investigation.

The I-Team, ABC News and ABC affiliates across the country uncovered maintenance issues and rent problems from several dozen tenants of rental giant Starwood Waypoint, which on Thursday merged with another mega corporate landlord, Invitation Homes. The combined company owns 80,000 homes nationwide.

The complaints include problems with overall living conditions, repairs, and billing disputes, as well as quick eviction threats. In a joint investigation the ABC7 I-Team and ABC News are exposing complaints connected to the new trend of "Billion Dollar Landlords."

CLICK HERE for the full I-Team investigation into "Billion Dollar Landlords."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateI-Teamconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Billion Dollar Landlords' allegedly quick to threaten eviction, slow to repair
REAL ESTATE
'Billion Dollar Landlords' allegedly quick to threaten eviction, slow to repair
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Wired Away: Couple loses life savings during home purchase
Highland Park family fights to return to home damaged by nearby construction
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Woman charged in death of 2-year-old child
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Show More
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
Coworkers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Woman trying to cross tracks fatally struck by Metra train in Elgin, fire officials say
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
Radio anchor says Sen. Al Franken groped, kissed her without consent
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Pain Pendulum
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video