Anthony Rizzo's luxury home in Florida for sale

The luxury Parkland, Florida, home of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo is for sale. (WLS)

Chicago Cub player Anthony Rizzo is putting his house in Parkland, Florida, on the market.

And there's a lot of space -- six bedrooms, six bathrooms, steam room, billiards room, movie theater and four-car garage.

The 7,840-square-foot home has an "exotic tropical resort style pool" and "professional batting cage on private lot," according to the listing agent. Situated on about an acre, the property is in the "desirable sub-division of Pine Tree Estates."

The home's description also states: "Exquisite marble and hardwood floors, volume ceilings, as well as high end finishes add elegance and charm to this unique open concept house. The family room and new gourmet kitchen with a large island are designed for an easy flow to the outdoors, perfect for entertaining and offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living."

The house costs just under $2.4 million.
