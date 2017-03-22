REAL ESTATE

Community leaders offer financial assistance for homeowners struggling to pay taxes

EMBED </>More News Videos

Some Chicago groups plan to provide assistance to those who need help paying their property tax bills. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Church and business leaders in Chicago are stepping forward to provide relief for some homeowners.

Many are struggling to pay property taxes after a change in Illinois law cut the grace period for making those payments.

Businessman Willie Wilson will lend $150,000 to homeowners. The money will be used as interest-free loans to help them pay property taxes due in 2016.

"We owe it to the community, and we will give back to the community. So if they need extra time, fine. If they don't pay it back, that's OK, too," Wilson said.

A critical date - and first financial risk for property owners who have not paid property taxes due in 2016 - is coming up April 3. That's when their delinquent tax bill goes up for auction. When a "tax buyer" purchases the delinquent tax bill, you will owe them the tax bill plus high interest.

And there is a second financial risk as well. If the property owner cannot pay the "tax buyer" quickly after the auction. They will also owe additional taxes due after the tax sale, plus interest.

"Some people come to pay but just don't have enough money," said Cook Co. Treasurer Maria Pappas. "They stand at that counter and they cry because they don't have it."

It's an issue because the 12-month grace period has been shortened to just eight months, catching people off guard.

"This is bad legislation," said Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

"We have to care for all of the people. I think that's our mission as pastors and as leaders," said Rev. Robert Patterson, The Spirit of Truth Missionary Baptist Church.

So now, homeowners can apply for interest-free loans. The Westside Justice Center will administer the program with the donated money.

"So if you would like to take advantage of this program or need some advice we have individuals who can give you that advice," said Tanya D. Woods, executive director, Westside Justice Center.

WESTSIDE JUSTICE CENTER:
Phone: 773-940-2213

Website: http://westsidejusticecenter.com/

COOK COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION:
Phone: 312-630-1157

If you're concerned about your property taxes, contact the Cook County Treasurer's Office. You will need your address or your property index number to check the status of your tax bill. You can either go online or call the office's phone number below.

COOK COUNTY TREASURER: http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/

COOK COUNTY TREASURER PHONE NUMBER: 312-443-5100
Related Topics:
realestatetaxesauctionCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Overdue property tax bills to be sold on April 3
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
REAL ESTATE
Overdue property tax bills to be sold on April 3
Guinness castle for sale
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
Upscale 'study hotels' popping up at colleges; Chicago next
More Real Estate
Top Stories
5 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Chicago man charged with murder of 2nd child
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana
4-year-old girl honored after calling 911 to save mom's life
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Younger cashiers will be able to ring up alcohol under proposed city plan
Show More
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men
Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway
Fistfight preceded shooting outside Cook County courthouse
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout, prosecutors say
Report: You may be able to rappel down Willis Tower soon
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Medicaid recipients fear cuts from GOP healthcare plan
5 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
More Video