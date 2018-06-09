  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
REAL ESTATE

Group hopes to save historic Evanston mansion on lakefront

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harley-Clarke Mansion in Evanston could be demolished. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Evanston's last public lakefront building could be demolished, but a group of activists are looking to save it.

The Evanston City Council will consider June 18 a proposal to demolish the century-old Harley-Clarke Mansion and its gardens, returning the land to its natural state.

However, nonprofit Evanston Lakehouse and Gardens said they have a plan to repurpose the building and use it for environmental education. The plan would cost $4 million to $5 million and the group said they have secured some funding.

"If we demolish this building what are we going to gain? We might gain a quarter acre of grass. We don't need more grass, there's grass all around us here in this park," said Tom Hodgman, president of Evanston Lakehouse and Gardens

In May, proponents for demolition appeared before a city committee to present their plan.

"I would rather talk about the plans to save it and have this wonderful building that is going to be renovated and repurposed for the whole community into an environmental education center, a place for cultural events and special events," said Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th Ward). "It would just be a wonderful amenity for the whole community."

Evanston children even enjoy the area.

"It is a beautiful treasure to the beach," said Declan Madden. "Every time I look at it, every time I go to the beach, I say that is beautiful and when I am at the beach I love going and visiting the lagoon over there."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedemolitionEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?
What does $1,500 rent you in Ravenswood, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Gold Coast, explored
What does $1,600 rent you in Chicago?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Boy, 12, hit by stray gunfire in Riverdale
Woman, 22, found fatally shot in Dolton alley
2nd suspect charged in Gary ATF shooting taken into custody
Body of woman killed by alligator found
Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?
Students robbed on their way to school in Lakeview
Justify wins Belmont Stakes to become 13th Triple Crown winner
Man injured in East Chicago house explosion
Show More
LeBron James says he 'pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand'
VIDEO: Pet monkey attacks employee at Florida Home Depot
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs
Man, 24, shot outside Logan Square bar
More News