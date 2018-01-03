  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Illinois most moved from state in 2017, study finds

Illinois ranked as the most moved from state in the nation - but where are residents going? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new study ranks Illinois as the No. 1 most moved from state last year.

According to the 2017 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, more residents moved out of Illinois than into Illinois, with 63 percent of moves being outbound.

In 2017, Illinois moved up one spot on the outbound list to No. 1, ranking in the top five for the past nine years.

Moving Out:
The top 10 outbound moving states of 2017 were:
1. Illinois
2. New Jersey
3. New York
4. Connecticut
5. Kansas
6. Massachusetts

7. Ohio
8. Kentucky
9. Utah
10. Wisconsin

The study found that the Midwest continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, whereas the Mountain West and South regions saw more residents moving in than out.

Moving In
The top inbound moving states of 2017 were:
1. Vermont
2. Oregon

3. Idaho
4. Nevada
5. South Dakota
6. Washington
7. South Carolina
8. North Carolina
9. Colorado
10. Alabama

John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., said the weather isn't the only reason people are leaving.

"High taxes, high estate taxes, crime, climate - all of those issues," said John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Especially this week, the climate seems obvious with temperatures falling below zero.

"The weather, I could understand why you would want to leave because of the weather," said Kaitlin Schoch, who said she would move to Georgia.

Weather aside, Challenger said the city's violence, which has made international headlines, is also forcing people to move - along with high taxes and the ongoing political battles.

"The political climate is so messed up here," Challenger said.

Which Challenger says could prevent economic growth, like attracting Amazon and more jobs.

"The oddsmakers don't have Illinois anywhere at the top of the list where a place like Amazon is likely to come," Challenger said.

But it's not all bad news. Challenger says Chicago's job market is strong.

"I moved here for a job opportunity and it's going really well, so I'm pleased with my decision," said Kyla Holmes.

Overall, for some, no matter the headline, Illinois is still home.

"I would have to stay here. I love Chicago so much - the rest of Illinois is not fun, but Chicago is the greatest city in the world - so I'll stay here," Shaan Chadha said.
