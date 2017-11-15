CELEBRITY HOMES

PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Music legend Tom Petty’s home near Malibu has been listed for sale following his death in October. (TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)</span></div>
MALIBU, Calif. (WLS) --
Music legend Tom Petty's home near Malibu has been listed for sale following his death in October.

Petty's three-bedroom, three-bath retreat on Lake Sherwood was built has mountain and water views from every room, in addition to 125 feet of shorefront.

Built in 1931 of local field stone and nestled in a wooded environment, the rustic home boasts a balcony fireplace, redwood-paneled bath with stone bathtub, vaulted-beam ceilings and a fireplace.

The home is listed at $5.895 million and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
