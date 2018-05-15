  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 7, What Would Your Horticulturist Do?
REAL ESTATE

Proposed Aon Center Observatory features thrilling elevator ride, stunning Chicago views

EMBED </>More Videos

Imagine taking a ride to the top of the third tallest building in Chicago. Now imagine taking that ride in a double-decker glass elevator up the side of the skyscraper. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Imagine taking a ride to the top of the third tallest building in Chicago. Now imagine taking that ride in a double-decker glass elevator up the side of the skyscraper.

That's how people will get to the Aon Center's proposed observatory and restaurant, once it's built. Developers want the city to approve its plan to repurpose space at the top of the building, on the 82nd and 83rd floors.

The observatory would start at 1,117 feet, on the 82nd floor. The Aon Center stands at 1,136 ft. The elevator would be housed in the country's tallest and fastest glass-enclosed external elevator shaft, according to a release from developers.

Once they're at the top, developers said visitors will get to check out panoramic views of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and Chicago's Loop from the northwest corner of the building.

Feeling brave? The Sky Summit's for you. This ride will take guests over the edge of the roof and above Millennium Park.

The Aon Center Observatory will also include a lounge, restaurant and special event space. Developers said it's expected to draw 2 million visitors each year, generate $900 million over 20 years and a return of more than $218 million in tax revenue.

Once the plans are approved, the project would take about two years to complete. Developers said the undertaking would also create 875 construction jobs and 120 full-time positions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentconstructiontourismLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment for over 60 years
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?
Prince's Caribbean mansion is going to auction
New renderings of development that's part of Chicago Amazon HQ2 bid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
DCFS: Mother fled with missing baby during supervised visit
Burbank man charged in child porn case
Lawsuit filed to block Obama Center in Chicago park
Amazon Go: Cashier-free grocery store coming to Chicago
Police: Armed robbers forced women to drive to ATMs, withdraw money on NW Side
Tom Wolfe, author of 'The Right Stuff,' dies at 88
Boy, 7, cut by glass after gunfire hits rear windshield in West Pullman
Police: Mom bound, gagged 3 daughters; stabbed 11-year-old, abducted 7-year-old
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
Parents furious after 8th grader named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Public meeting seeks input about city handling of Chicago police misconduct
More News