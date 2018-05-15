Imagine taking a ride to the top of the third tallest building in Chicago. Now imagine taking that ride in a double-decker glass elevator up the side of the skyscraper.That's how people will get to the Aon Center's proposed observatory and restaurant, once it's built. Developers want the city to approve its plan to repurpose space at the top of the building, on the 82nd and 83rd floors.The observatory would start at 1,117 feet, on the 82nd floor. The Aon Center stands at 1,136 ft. The elevator would be housed in the country's tallest and fastest glass-enclosed external elevator shaft, according to a release from developers.Once they're at the top, developers said visitors will get to check out panoramic views of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and Chicago's Loop from the northwest corner of the building.Feeling brave? The Sky Summit's for you. This ride will take guests over the edge of the roof and above Millennium Park.The Aon Center Observatory will also include a lounge, restaurant and special event space. Developers said it's expected to draw 2 million visitors each year, generate $900 million over 20 years and a return of more than $218 million in tax revenue.Once the plans are approved, the project would take about two years to complete. Developers said the undertaking would also create 875 construction jobs and 120 full-time positions.