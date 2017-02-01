Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation

The iconic Willis Tower will get a major makeover. The city announced Wednesday a $500 million plan to transform the nation's second tallest building.Changes include creating 300,000 square-feet of new retail, dining and entertainment space, the mayor's office said. There will also be a new 30,000 square-foot outdoor deck and garden.More than 460,000 square-feet of existing space will be transformed into new amenities, including a fitness center and lounges for tenants, city officials said.The project will create more than 2,500 new jobs, the mayor's office said.This is the first major renovation in the building's 43-year history.