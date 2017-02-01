Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation

CHICAGO (WLS) --The iconic Willis Tower will get a major makeover. The city announced Wednesday a $500 million plan to transform the nation's second tallest building.
Changes include creating 300,000 square-feet of new retail, dining and entertainment space, the mayor's office said. There will also be a new 30,000 square-foot outdoor deck and garden.
More than 460,000 square-feet of existing space will be transformed into new amenities, including a fitness center and lounges for tenants, city officials said.
The project will create more than 2,500 new jobs, the mayor's office said.
This is the first major renovation in the building's 43-year history.