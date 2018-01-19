Red light cameras installed on Mag Mile, in Loop, CDOT says

Red light cameras have been installed along Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile and in the Loop, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced Friday.The red light cameras will be activated on Monday at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street and at Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard, according to CDOT. Violations will start being issued two weeks later, on February 5.CDOT said these intersections were chosen because of their high number of pedestrian and vehicle traffic."It would be a source of safety, not just for pedestrians, but also for other drivers who might not be willing to run lights and what not," said Alethea Lyles.So far, millions of dollars have been collected from red light camera tickets."What they were looking to do is to place those cameras at intersections that have high rates of traffic so that they could generate more revenue," said Mark Wallace from Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras.CDOT said violators can expect to pay a $100 fine.