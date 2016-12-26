RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Sri Lankan church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A church mistakenly used Tupac rap lyrics in its service

A misprint caused quite the controversy at a Christmas carol service in Sri Lanka.

Church-goers were accidentally given the lyrics to rap legend Tupac Shakur's final hit "Hail Mary," instead of those to the traditional prayer.

The rap version of "Hail Mary" contains profanity-laced lyrics about violence and references the N-word.

The priest apologized for the mistake and said the printer downloaded the wrong song.
Related Topics:
religionu.s. & worldchurchmusicTupac Shakur
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
Chabad of Bucktown celebrates Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
Building bridges between Muslim, Jewish communities in Oak Park
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Chicago filmmaker killed in Uganda crash
Former teacher, son fathered by student found dead
Teen found in Markham garage died from assault
Mom walks 30 hours through snow, wilderness to get help for family
12 killed, 50 shot in Christmas weekend shootings in Chicago
Body found in burning vehicle in Homewood
2 brothers killed, 5 others wounded in Chatham
Show More
Obama's exit interview: I could've won again in 2016
Man found dead on ice at Deep Lake in Lake Villa
Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
CTA Brown Line train, vehicle collide near Francisco
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago filmmaker killed in Uganda crash
Avid cyclist spreads word about life-saving blood drives
'Fences' star has special connection to Chicago
More Video