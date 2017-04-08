Decorating for your Passover or Easter

Spring is here and that means Passover and Easter are nearly upon us. Passover officially begins at sunset on Monday, April 10, 2017 and ends on Tuesday, April 18. Meanwhile, Easter Sunday is coming up on April 16, 2017. Whether you're entertaining friends or family for the events, you can create dazzling displays with help from local experts. Marcel's Culinary Experience in Glyn Ellyn is hosting a Dress and Design Table Styling Weekend on April 8-9 to give tips and inspire your next tablescapes. Dana Williams from Marcel's Culinary Experience and designer Janet Catlow from Shine Handmade visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show some of their favorite designs.
Event: Dress + Design Table Styling Weekend
Date: April 8-9, 2017
Hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Address: Marcel's Culinary Experience, 490 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free event open to the public
Links: www.marcelsculinaryexperience.com, www.shinehandmade.com
