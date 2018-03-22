  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Elgin Police release body-cam video from officer involved shooting on I-90... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Loyola Ramblers basketball team leaves Atlanta hotel for Sweet 16 game - 3PM
WINDY CITY LIVE

Jesuit priest, author discusses LGBT Catholics

EMBED </>More Videos

A Jesuit priest and author Fr. James Martin, stopped by to discuss the relationship between LGBT Catholics and the Church. (WLS)

A Jesuit priest and author of "Building a Bridge," Father James Martin, visited "Windy City LIVE" to discuss the relationship between LGBT Catholics and the Church.

Father James Martin will be speaking at Holy Name Cathedral on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23.

For more information about Father James Martin's appearances in Chicago, please visit:

http://holynamecathedral.org/calendar-events/fr-james-martin-presentation/

https://www.luc.edu/campusministry/faithprograms/building-a-bridge/

https://ctu.edu/event/building-a-bridge-with-rev-james-martin-sj/

To pick up a copy of his new book, "Building a Bridge," please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Building-Bridge-Relationship-Compassion-Sensitivity/dp/0062837532
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionlgbtcatholic churchlgbtqpopeWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
WCL gets fit with nutritionist Ashley Walter Pettit
Windy City Sit-Down: Valerie Jarrett
Pillow Talk: 'My husband harassed my niece'
Tory Burch pops by WCL
More Windy City LIVE
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
West Side church receives $440K in federal grants
Pres. Trump, others react to Rev. Billy Graham's death
Mother gets 7 days in jail for baptizing daughter
Rare relic installed at Edgewater Catholic church
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Elgin police release body camera video of shooting on I-90
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph on Ind. Toll Road
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Bozo the Clown actor Frank Avruch dies at 89 in Boston
See the royal wedding invitations
U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident
Show More
Wanted Lake County man stabs himself to avoid arrest
The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are coming
Former Madigan campaign worker files federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment
Metra to add safety system, considering raising fares
Couple claims Indian tribe kidnapped newborn from hospital
More News
Top Video
PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats
Community reacts to Garry McCarthy's mayoral announcement
Former Wheaton College football player pleads guilty to misdemeanor in hazing case
East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse
More Video