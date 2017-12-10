RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage begins in Des Plaines

More than 300,000 people are expected to visit the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine in Des Plaines by Tuesday. (WLS)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
The holy pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe started Sunday and is expected to draw more than 300,000 Catholic worshipers to northwest suburban Des Plaines by Tuesday.

Thousands from all over the Midwest are expected to visit the shrine to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is the most visited shrine in the United States, and second in the world to the Shrine of Our Lady in Mexico City.

The unofficial start to the festivities was the blessing of horses and their riders with the Los Vaqueros Unidos, or United Cowboys Club. They arrived early Sunday from Northbrook and will stay through the tradition feast, which is celebrated every Dec. 12 for the Virgin Mary.

Music and dancing was featured at the shrine, where people will bring flowers and candles. By the end of the celebration, the entire shrine is expected to be covered with the gifts.
