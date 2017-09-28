WINDY CITY LIVE

Pastor Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago

Pastor Charles Jenkins of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side stopped by to perform alongside Fellowship Chicago. (WLS)

Pastor Charles Jenkins of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side stopped by to perform alongside Fellowship Chicago.

Senior Pastor Jenkins is a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter as well as the founder and CEO of Inspired People, a music company committed to globally inspiring people through music, fashion, resources and enriching events.

He also gives back to the community by donating $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey Survivors in Houston.

To visit services at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist church, go to http://fellowshipchicago.com for more information.
