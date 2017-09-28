Pastor Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago

Pastor Charles Jenkins of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago's South Side stopped by to perform alongside Fellowship Chicago.
Senior Pastor Jenkins is a multi-award-winning singer and songwriter as well as the founder and CEO of Inspired People, a music company committed to globally inspiring people through music, fashion, resources and enriching events.
He also gives back to the community by donating $10,000 to Hurricane Harvey Survivors in Houston.
To visit services at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist church, go to http://fellowshipchicago.com for more information.
