Report: More than 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas

The largest massage franchise in the country is facing dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to BuzzFeed, Massage Envy and its franchisees mishandled or ignored more than 180 cases.

The article cites lawsuits, police reports and other official documents.

Massage Envy said in a statement, the incidents described in the report were "heartbreaking."

The company also says it isn't liable for sexual assaults that take place at the spas because the individual locations are franchisees.

