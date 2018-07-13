Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights

A concealed-carrying ride-share driver shot at two customers-turned-carjackers Thursday night in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A concealed-carrying ride-share driver shot at two customers-turned-carjackers Thursday night in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The struggle began about 11:15 p.m. when the 23-year-old driver picked up two males in the 7400 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The males began to beat the driver and attempted to take his vehicle.

The driver, who had a concealed-carry license, pulled out a handgun and chased the two males out of his vehicle, firing shots at them but missing, police said.

During the foot chase, one of the two males jumped back in the vehicle and sped off, according to police. The ride-share driver grabbed onto his vehicle and was dragged a short distance before he let go and the carjacker drove away.

Police located the vehicle abandoned a short time later. The ride-share driver was taken in good condition to Community First Hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the incident. Police did not release the ride-sharing company that employed the driver.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
