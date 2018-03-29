CHICAGO (WLS) --A man stabbed to death in River North last week has been identified as a suburban CEO of a software company.
Mike Beedle was a successful CEO, a loving father of six and a pioneer in the software tech community. Nearly a week after the stabbing, his friends and family are still trying to piece together what happened.
For most people walking down Hubbard, it's business as usual. But for Juan Saldana, "It's actually a little tough walking down this street right now. This particularly area."
It's the spot where his mentor, Mike Beedle, lost his life early last Friday morning, staggering out of the nearby alley at State Street and Hubbard Avenue with a fatal stab wound to the neck.
"It's very jarring that something like this would happen to such a wonderful person," Saldana said.
Saldana says Beedle's friends and family still have many questions about how and why it happened.
Beedle taught monthly classes in this area on the software technology that he pioneered.
Chicago police said they believe the suspect was a homeless person, who may have been trying to rob Beedle as he cut through this alley early that morning.
Saldana said Beedle leaves behind six beautiful kids and a fiancee. And beyond that, he left an impact on the world, pioneering a method of managing software projects that's used around the globe.
"We lost someone that was so big hearted and really changed the way people work. Really, his work is tremendous and I think the global community all over the world is really mourning his loss," Saldana said.
Beedle, of Park Ridge, was the CEO and founder of Enterprise Scrum. Scrum Inc. chairman Jeff Sutherland released a statement saying, "The Scrum and Agile community lost a giant this weekend. Mike Beedle was a close friend and inspiration to many of us. Our thoughts are with his family.
"Mike was an amazing and magical guy that could take a new idea like Scrum and not only build hyper-productive teams but deliver a hyper-productive company! He is irreplaceable in the Scrum community and he will be missed greatly."
While the shock is hard to overcome, Saldana says Beedle's friends and family will take some comfort when the suspect is finally caught.
"I hope that whoever did this senseless act comes to justice," he said.
Chicago police said they are strongly encouraging anyone with information to come forward.