Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North

A man died after being stabbed in Chicago's busy River North neighborhood Friday morning.Police have not disclosed the weapon used, but sources said it may have been a machete.A 55-year-old man staggered out of an alley in the 400-block of North State Street with a stab wound to his neck at about 2:30 a.m. He later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Police have not mentioned details on a suspect, but sources on the scene tell ABC7 that the suspect fled the scene by running to a nearby "L" stop. No one is in custody.