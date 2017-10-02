LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Sandy Hook mom rails against Congress after Vegas shooting

FILE Jimmy Greene, foreground left, Nelba Marquez-Greene, center, parents of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Ana Marquez-Greene in January 2013.

NEWTOWN, Connecticut --
The mother of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre took to Twitter after the Las Vegas mass shooting to slam Congress for not taking action against gun control.

"This is on every congressperson who said in '13: 'There is simple nothing we could do,'" Nelba Marquez-Greene wrote.

She was also critical of those who blamed the current political climate for the mass violence.

"Oh, please. Newtown happened well before Trump was elected. We need sensible gun legislation and we need it now," she tweeted.

Marquez-Greene lost her 6-year-old daughter when a gunman opened fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012,

26 people, including 20 first graders and six adult school staff members, were killed by the gunman, who then killed himself.

Below are some of the 18 tweets by Marquez-Greene:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingnewtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootingNewtown
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock deadliest in US history
Las Vegas Shooting: Gun stocks up, casino stocks fall after Route 91 mass murder
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood after shooting
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock deadliest in US history
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
4 killed, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Las Vegas Shooting: Gun stocks up, casino stocks fall after Route 91 mass murder
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Snapchat shooting video suspects ID'd, remain at-large
Man plunges to his death from helicopter
Show More
Man strikes woman, tries to drag her to parked car in Pilsen, police say
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood after shooting
Worst mass shootings in U.S. history
Emaciated boxer found abandoned; police search for puppies, owner
Climber killed in Yosemite rockslide died saving his wife
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos