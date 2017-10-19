School bus hits Elk Grove Village house

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A school bus crashed into the corner of a home in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village Thursday morning near Holly Lane and Landmeier Road.

Down the street from the damaged home is a car with extensive front-end damage.

The residents of home were not injured. The Elk Grove Village Fire Department is on the scene assessing the situation.

No one on the bus was critically injured, but it's unknown how many people were on the bus and whether there were any students on board.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
busbus accidentbus crashElk Grove Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cubs avoid sweep, top Dodgers 3-2 to cut NLCS deficit to 3-1
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Thieves target Loop stores near City Hall hours apart
Woman critical after man pours acetone on her on Near North Side
Trump Renoir painting not real, Chicago Art Institute, biographer say
Feds take down Chicago teen traffickers in US crackdown
Show More
Aurora boy mauled by dogs released from hospital, speaks about attack
Slain boy was forced to eat vomit, cat feces, brother testifies
Man, 81, badly injured during robbery at CTA Brown Line station
Suspect in custody after 3 killed in Maryland office shooting
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos