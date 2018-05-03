School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on NJ high school track

By Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
A "mystery pooper" who left daily unwanted messes next to a New Jersey's high school track was caught in the act -- and allegedly revealed to be a school superintendent.

Forty-two-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, of Matawan, was charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public Thursday after police and school district officials set up surveillance to find out who had been defecating near Holmdel High School's football field and track.

Turns out, Tramaglini is the superintendent of the Kenilworth School District, about 30 minutes away.


Kenilworth School District announced Tramaglini was granted a paid leave of absence, assuring faculty, staff, students and parents that the district will continue its responsibilities without interruption.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsbizarreu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Opry Mills Mall shooter in custody, Nashville police say; 1 injured
All northbound lanes open after police activity on Kennedy Expressway
Employee charged with trying to steal safe from Orland Park Dairy Queen
Police: 9 homes burglarized on North Side
Anita Alvarez threatens Cook Co State's Attorney Foxx, author with lawsuit
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Microburst caused South Side roof damage, NWS says
Woman pushed onto train tracks at Western Blue Line station
Show More
Friends: Student killed in fall from party bus window was 'special spirit'
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Parking lot spat escalates to racial rant; man calls woman a n*****
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
More News