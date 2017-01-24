  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CLIMATE CHANGE

Badlands National Park's climate tweets go viral

The scenic Little Missouri River winds it's way inside the Theodore Roosevelt National Park located in the Badlands of North Dakota on June 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON --
Three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park have been deleted after they went viral on Twitter, sparking debate over whether the park was defying the Trump administration.

The South Dakota park posted tweets Tuesday that accurately quoted climate science data, including the current record-setting high concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax.

The tweets were shared thousands of times, and the Democratic National Committee circulated the message by email with the subject line "Resist."

The tweets came just three days after the Interior Department briefly suspended its Twitter accounts after the park service retweeted photos about turnout at Trump's inauguration. The accounts were reactivated the next day.

The park service could not be reached for comment.
Related Topics:
sciencenational park servicetwitterPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldclimate changeSouth Dakota
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLIMATE CHANGE
Earth sets hottest year record for third-straight time
Obama bans Arctic drilling in way Trump can't reverse
As El Niño ends, La Niña is set to take its place
Solar plane on around-the-world journey flies over Golden Gate
More climate change
SCIENCE
Saturn's moon looks like 'Star Wars' Death Star
Earth sets hottest year record for third-straight time
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in September
WEBCAM: Bald eagle's nest in Texas yard expecting new eaglet next month
More Science
Top Stories
Police surround Bartlett home after shooting, gas smell
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Police: Man whose sentence was commuted by Obama 'executed'
Car stolen with 10-year-old boy inside in Hermosa
Video, audio released in Kajuan Raye police shooting
Gas bills could double in coming years, attorney general warns
Show More
Prosecutors: Dean at South Side school sexually assaulted student
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
Formerly bullied, Chicago woman works to boosts self-esteem of youth
Miami University student from Gurnee found dead in dorm
Chicago man killed by off-duty Robbins officer was shot in back, autopsy says
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos