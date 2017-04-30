  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
EPA scrubs climate change data from website

The Environmental Protection Agency is removing much of its climate change-related data from its website. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Citing a new direction under President Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency has removed much of its scientific data regarding climate change from its website.

In a news release, the agency said that "language associated with the Clean Power Plan, written by the last administration, is out of date," adding that climate change and regulation-related content is also "being reviewed."

According to EPA spokesperson J.P. Freire, the changes are being made to "eliminate confusion" for readers.

The agency pledged that information from the Obama-era EPA website will be archived in a manner consistent with government regulations.

The erasure came one week after the March for Science and just one day before 100,000 demonstrators converged upon the nation's capital to march in support of climate justice and protest President Trump's climate policies.
SEE ALSO: Advocates fan out in global show of support for science
Around the world, scientists rallied in favor of scientific freedom and funding on Saturday .

