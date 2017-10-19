SCIENCE

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

EMBED </>More Videos

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 19, 2017. (WPVI)

ENFIELD, Conn. --
Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the moon landing is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldnasalego
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
NASA astronaut shares photos of Earth from above in new book
Chicago museums examine artifact for secret message
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
Field Museum's specimens come to life
More Science
Top Stories
Cubs avoid sweep, top Dodgers 3-2 to cut NLCS deficit to 3-1
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Thieves target Loop stores near City Hall hours apart
Woman critical after man pours acetone on her on Near North Side
Trump Renoir painting not real, Chicago Art Institute, biographer say
School bus hits Elk Grove Village house
Show More
Feds take down Chicago teen traffickers in US crackdown
Aurora boy mauled by dogs released from hospital, speaks about attack
Slain boy was forced to eat vomit, cat feces, brother testifies
Man, 81, badly injured during robbery at CTA Brown Line station
Suspect in custody after 3 killed in Maryland office shooting
More News
Top Video
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Cubs avoid sweep, top Dodgers 3-2 to cut NLCS deficit to 3-1
Police: Thief breaks into Northwest Side homes while victims sleep
Make strides against breast cancer at Soldier Field Saturday
More Video