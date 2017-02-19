Making slime with the Museum of Science & Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) --Making slime at home is one of the hottest viral video trends hitting the internet. Now the Museum of Science & Industry has their own gooey recipe to share. Sophie Shrand from the museum brought a batch of slime to ABC 7.
Slime recipe
Use polymers found at home to make slime ... the gooier, the better!
Safety note: Borax is an irritant and should be kept out reach of children and pets. While safe in diluted solutions, borax can be harmful if ingested.
Materials
-Borax (available in the laundry detergent aisle)
-Non-toxic white school glue
-Water
-Food coloring (optional)
-Stirrer
-Measuring spoons
-Small container with a lid
-Plastic cup
Directions
1. Measure 1 teaspoon of borax and pour it into the small container. Measure 2 tablespoons of water and add to the small container. Close the lid on the small container tightly and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Set aside when done.
2. Pour 3 tablespoons of water and 3 tablespoons of glue into the plastic cup. Stir.
3. If you would like colored slime, add a few drops of food coloring to the glue and water mixture and stir.
4. While stirring, slowly pour the borax solution into the glue solution. Try to pour the borax solution all around the plastic cup, and leave any undissolved particles of borax in the small container.
5. Mix well. You may need to squeeze the slime with your hands to make sure it's well mixed. You may want to scoop the slime onto a plate so it's easier to knead.
Remember to keep your slime away from the carpet and furniture. Storing it in a sealed plastic bag will prolong its use.
Link: www.msichicago.org