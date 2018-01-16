SCIENCE

Meteor spotted in Chicago area; AMS flooded with calls

The American Meteor Society received about 200 reports of a "fireball meteor" seen over Illinois and other states on Tuesday evening. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the meteor that many spotted in the Chicago area Tuesday night.

The meteor happened at around 7:10 p.m., according to USGS. It also caused a magnitude 2 earthquake.

The American Meteor Society received about 200 reports of a "fireball meteor" seen over Illinois and other states.

Many posted on social media after having heard and seen what they described as a meteor in the sky.


People in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania also reported seeing the meteor.
