Meteor spotted in Chicago area; AMS flooded with calls

CHICAGO (WLS) --The United States Geological Survey confirmed the meteor that many spotted in the Chicago area Tuesday night.
The meteor happened at around 7:10 p.m., according to USGS. It also caused a magnitude 2 earthquake.
The American Meteor Society received about 200 reports of a "fireball meteor" seen over Illinois and other states.
Many posted on social media after having heard and seen what they described as a meteor in the sky.
Got video of the #meteor on my security camera. It got really bright!! pic.twitter.com/e9mDSce6cy— Brad M (@brad_manor) January 17, 2018
The aforementioned meteor video tho, also enjoy my new backyard pic.twitter.com/3ppzrkSEf1— ✨Julie Bohnlein✨ (@Spaceicorn) January 17, 2018
#meteor scared the buhjesus out of us pic.twitter.com/qFcFMotFDi— PirateHooker (@BlackBeerded) January 17, 2018
People in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania also reported seeing the meteor.