Meteor spotted in Chicago area; AMS flooded with calls

Got video of the #meteor on my security camera. It got really bright!! pic.twitter.com/e9mDSce6cy — Brad M (@brad_manor) January 17, 2018

The aforementioned meteor video tho, also enjoy my new backyard pic.twitter.com/3ppzrkSEf1 — ✨Julie Bohnlein✨ (@Spaceicorn) January 17, 2018

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the meteor that many spotted in the Chicago area Tuesday night.The meteor happened at around 7:10 p.m., according to USGS. It also caused a magnitude 2 earthquake.The American Meteor Society received about 200 reports of a "fireball meteor" seen over Illinois and other states.Many posted on social media after having heard and seen what they described as a meteor in the sky.People in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania also reported seeing the meteor.