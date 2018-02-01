SCIENCE

Thursday marks 15 years since the Columbia space shuttle disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Thursday marks 15 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Related
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
LISTEN: Orca whale can imitate human words, animal sounds
Meteorite pieces found in Michigan now at Field Museum
Kepler discovers fast-moving super-Earth
What lies beneath Antarctica's ice?
More Science
Top Stories
Police: Fake pipe bomb found in Merrionette Park strip mall
Police: 11-year-old shot in East Side
3 in custody, officer injured in Harvey police-involved shooting and crash
Eagles kicker from Lyons uses fame to support foundation
Sources: CPD officers in custody, questioned by FBI
Chicago nurse missing in Hawaii
Security guard at Pilsen high school accused of having sex with student
3 Illinois GOP lawmakers on train that hit truck, 1 on truck killed
Show More
90-year-old Indiana drug mule may be memorialized by Clint Eastwood
Sears eliminating 220 corporate jobs
Justice recalls kids makeup containing asbestos
Meteorite pieces found in Michigan now at Field Museum
Former TV reporter, 38, dies 36 hours after flu diagnosis
More News
Top Video
Eagles kicker from Lyons uses fame to support foundation
Police: Fake pipe bomb found in Merrionette Park strip mall
3 in custody, officer injured in Harvey police-involved shooting and crash
90-year-old Indiana drug mule may be memorialized by Clint Eastwood
More Video