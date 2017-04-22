Thousands rally at Chicago's 'March for Science'

Thousands of people marched downtown for Chicago's "March for Science," Saturday morning, which is being held along with hundreds of rallies around the world.Organizers expected more than 40,000 to attend in Chicago. The goal is to preserve and fight for science and its pivotal role in society. Marchers carried signs supporting sighs and some even carried dinosaur skeletons.Saturday's march in Chicago began around 10 a.m. with a rally in Grant Park, followed by a march down Columbus Drive to the Field Museum for a science expo.The Chicago event is part of 500 others across the globe. Organizers said it is to show support for the scientific community and defend the role science plays in the world.In conjunction with Earth Day Saturday, "March for Science" rallies hope to bring attention to what some say is the lack of science in politics today."It's one of those tough things sort of like water to a fish, it's all around us and we don't always recognize it or know it but science is a critical part of America's progress and innovation as a society," said Kristian Aloma, director of the March for Science Chicago.The focus will be on the need to hold political leaders accountable to the highest standards of integrity when it come science and the role science is serves for everyone."I am very concerned about funding for science and how it seems to be in trouble and it seems we seem to be getting lower and lower in terms of success rate and I am concerned about the lack of credence toward the environment by people in the Cabinet," said marcher John Engel.But they say it is not all about politics."Science has become politicized to some extent and we don't really see it as political, we see it as science and science is responsible for the wonderful secure lives that we lead, the health that we have, the bourbon that we drink. It's really important for people to recognize that science isn't a political activity," said Richard Lariviere, president of the Field Museum.Marchers in Geneva, Switzerland carried signs that said, "Science - A Candle in the Dark" and "Science is the Answer." In Berlin, several thousand people participated in a march from the one of the city's universities to the Brandenburg Gate landmark. "We need to make more of our decision based on facts again and less on emotions," said Meike Weltin, a doctorate student at an environmental institute near the capital.In London, physicists, astronomers, biologists and celebrities gathered for a march past the city's most celebrated research institutions. Supporters carried signs showing images of a double helix and chemical symbols.Signs and banners readied for the Washington rally reflected anger, humor and obscure scientific references, such as a 7-year-old's "No Taxation Without Taxonomy." Taxonomy is the science of classifying animals, plants and other organisms.The sign that 9-year-old Sam Klimas held was red, handmade and personal: "Science saved my life." He had a form of brain cancer and has been healthy for eight years now. His mother, grandmother and brother traveled with him from Parkersburg, West Virginia. "I have to do everything I can to oppose the policies of this administration," said his grandmother, Susan Sharp.Scientists involved in the march said they were anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccine immunizations."Scientists find it appalling that evidence has been crowded out by ideological assertions," said Rush Holt, a former physicist and Democratic congressman who runs the American Association for the Advancement of Science. "It is not just about Donald Trump, but there is also no question that marchers are saying 'when the shoe fits."Judy Twigg, a public health professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, was aiming one of her signs at the president. The sign showed the periodic table of chemical elements and said: "You're out of your element Donny (Trump)." For Twigg, who was wearing a T-shirt that said "Science is not a liberal conspiracy," research is a matter of life and death on issues such as polio and child mortality.Despite saying the march was not partisan, Holt acknowledged it was only dreamed up at the Women's March on Washington, a day after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20."It's not about the current administration. The truth is we should have been marching for science 30 years ago, 20 years, 10 years ago," said co-organizer and public health researcher Caroline Weinberg. "The current (political) situation took us from kind of ignoring science to blatantly attacking it. And that seems to be galvanizing people in a way it never has before. ... It's just sort of relentless attacks on science.""The scientific method was developed to be nonpartisan and objective," Weinberg said. "It should be embraced by both parties."Christine McEntee, executive director of the American Geophysical Union, a global professional organization of earth and space scientists, cited concerns by scientists and threats to research as a result of elections in the U.S. and other countries.Threats to science are heightened in Turkey and elsewhere in Europe, said McEntee, who planned to march with geophysical scientists in Vienna, Austria.Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who exposed the dangerous lead levels in the drinking water and children's blood in Flint, Michigan, planned to march in Washington and speak to the crowd."It's risky, but that's when we make advancements when we take risks ... for our heart rates to go up, to be a little anxious and scared and uncomfortable," she said before the event.