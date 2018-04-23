The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities said Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket and carrying an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant of Waffle House in Antioch, outside of Nashville, killing four people Sunday morning.
Search continuing for accused quadruple murderer Travis Reinking. More than 80 MNPD officers are joined this evening by our partners from the THP, FBI & ATF. See Reinking? Please call 615-862-8600 immediately. One of his guns, a pistol, remains unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/RELswfuFc8— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018
"Once he got inside, it sounded like he just sprayed the rest of his bullets out," said witness Charles Cordero.
A 29-year-old male patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle, police said, and suffered minor injuries. The patron, James Shaw Jr. , ran to the restaurant's restroom area and watched the shooting. When he saw Reinking looking at his rifle, he rushed him. He got the gun away from Reinking and threw it over the counter.
Police called the patron "a hero."
After the shooting, Reinking shed his jacket and was nude when he went to a nearby apartment complex, where police believe he lives. A witness told police that they saw him leaving wearing only black pants, and he is believed to be shirtless and barefoot.
There is still no clear motive, but police said Reinking may have "mental issues." Police reports from Morton describe a disturbed Reinking with paranoid delusions, and someone who liked firearms.
In May of 2016, deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois, were called to a CVS parking lot. Reinking told officers that singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone.
Reinking told officers that Swift had told him to meet her at a Morton Dairy Queen and had hacked his phone and Netflix account. Reinking also believed that his family and police were involved in the harassment, officials said.
Reinking was arrested by agents with the U.S. Secret Service back in July after he crossed a restricted area near the White House. During that investigation, police confiscated those weapons, including the AR-15 he allegedly used at the Waffle House.
Investigators said Reinking's father got those guns back, and gave them back to his son.
Authorities identified the victims as Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah Dasilva, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21.
Officials with the Nashville public school system say schools will go into "lock-out" mode if Reinking isn't found in time for class Monday.
During the lock-out, students will be free to move about the building but no guests or visitors will be allowed to enter the building.
Anyone with information on Reinking is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.