Someone had to be extricated from a car that collided with a semi in southwest suburban Romeoville Friday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Normantown Road just north of Romeo Road, along I-55. There was a gaper's delay on the interstate before crews towed the vehicles away. The car was heavily damaged.It's unclear how many people were hurt in this crash. Romeoville police and Lockport firefighters are handling the crash investigation.