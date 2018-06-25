LONG BEACH, Calif. --Authorities are surrounding a Long Beach, Calif. senior housing facility amid a shooting investigation in the area early Monday.
Several patrol vehicles were seen outside the Covenant Manor in the 600-block of E. 4th Street in the downtown area of the city.
Los Angeles police at one point said a shooter was in the building amid reports of an active shooter. It was later reported a man matching a description of the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.
No other information on possible injuries was immediately released.
It all started with initial reports of an explosion near the facility, which prompted a major police response.
Residents in the high-rise building were evacuated and nearby streets were closed.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.