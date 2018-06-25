Authorities are surrounding a Long Beach, Calif. senior housing facility amid a shooting investigation in the area early Monday.Several patrol vehicles were seen outside the Covenant Manor in the 600-block of E. 4th Street in the downtown area of the city.Los Angeles police at one point said a shooter was in the building amid reports of an active shooter. It was later reported a man matching a description of the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.No other information on possible injuries was immediately released.It all started with initial reports of an explosion near the facility, which prompted a major police response.Residents in the high-rise building were evacuated and nearby streets were closed.