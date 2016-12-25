SHOPPING

Better Business Bureau cautions consumers to know policy before returning gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) --
As people open their holiday gifts, the Better Business Bureau is reminding you that the customer is not always right.

The BBB said to remember that returns are determined by the store and there are few state or federal laws to protect consumers.

If you have to return or exchange a gift, the BBB said to save your receipts, have your ID ready, keep the original packaging and to time your return correctly by planning for a day within the return time limit, but when the stores won't be packed.

"If you find yourself with an unwanted gift, many stores will allow refunds or exchanges for the sake of good customer relations," said Steve J. Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "However, customers need to remember these actions are privileges stores may allow. They are not consumer rights."

For more information, visit bbb.org.
