SHOPPING

Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook

EMBED </>More Videos

We all want to find the best buys when we go shopping for things we use every day. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
We all want to find the best buys when we go shopping for things we use every day.

The Chicago Consumers' Checkbook has taken out a lot of the guess work in its new fall-winter issue.

Executive Editor Kevin Brasler stopped by ABC 7 Monday to talk about some of what the magazine's undercover shoppers found.

Brasler talked about the best deals for house keepers, diapers, tires and more. To learn more about these best buys and to get free two-week access to the checkbook, visit checkbook.org/chicago-area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingdealsholiday shoppingonline shopping
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
Christkindlmarket mugs unveiled!
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
2 suburban men charged with North Side armed robberies using app
NFL player kneels after touchdown, mourns loss of newborn son hours earlier
Woman meets transplant recipient of husband's face for 1st time
2 dead, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Car goes over cliff, found 900 ft below next day; 1 killed, 2 injured
Shoplifter sues Target for $10M, accuses employee of assaulting him
Show More
NEAR HIT: Child walks into path of big rig truck
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police: Man stole car with woman, 2 kids inside in Wheeling
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Mall of America
More News
Top Video
Hormone therapy safe for menopausal women, doctor says
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video