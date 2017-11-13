Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook

CHICAGO (WLS) --We all want to find the best buys when we go shopping for things we use every day.
The Chicago Consumers' Checkbook has taken out a lot of the guess work in its new fall-winter issue.
Executive Editor Kevin Brasler stopped by ABC 7 Monday to talk about some of what the magazine's undercover shoppers found.
Brasler talked about the best deals for house keepers, diapers, tires and more. To learn more about these best buys and to get free two-week access to the checkbook, visit checkbook.org/chicago-area.