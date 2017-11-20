SHOPPING

Best free apps for Black Friday shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

Free apps for Black Friday shopping

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
It's time to begin planning your post-Thanksgiving shopping strategy.

While you're busy arming yourself with coupons and store ads, don't forget to load up your smartphone as well.

RELATED: What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving


NerdWallet has recommendations for the best free apps for Black Friday shopping:
  • ShopSavvy gives you the latest deals at popular stores. You must use your phone as a barcode scanner. You will also get a price drop alert.
  • Shopular sends you coupons. Members of the community can also swap savings tips.
  • FLIPP gives you digital circulars and helps you combine coupons and stack savings.

  • Price Cruncher helps customers crunch the numbers to see if it's worth the deal. It's great for bulk buying, because you can calculate price per product.
  • The Coupons App gives users deals and coupons with online promo codes from more than 100,000 retailers. It also tells you when coupons are about to expire.
  • Santa's Bag allows you to set up and manage your Christmas gift list budget and gift list.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerstretch your dollarblack fridayappstechnologyholidaychristmasu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: TV terms explained for Black Friday
Newsviews: Holiday shopping season
Top 10 stores for Black Friday named
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Black ice leads to multiple crashes on Chicago roads
Charles Manson dies at 83
Woman carjacked while leaving driveway in Morgan Park
CPD who shot at teens to be sentenced
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
American hostage mom describes brutal treatment by Taliban captors
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to display
Show More
'Transparent' star facing sex harassment allegations
6 arrested when stolen vehicle chase leads to crash with CPD squad car
9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
WATCH: Georgia Dome goes out with a bang in implosion
More News
Top Video
Chicago Red Cross head to visit Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims
Chicago plans to sue U.S. Steel over toxins spilled into Lake Michigan
Gunman attempts to kidnap 2 teens waiting for school bus on West Side
Program teaches children how to protect themselves against online predators
More Video