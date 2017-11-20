HOUSTON, Texas --It's time to begin planning your post-Thanksgiving shopping strategy.
While you're busy arming yourself with coupons and store ads, don't forget to load up your smartphone as well.
RELATED: What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving
NerdWallet has recommendations for the best free apps for Black Friday shopping:
- ShopSavvy gives you the latest deals at popular stores. You must use your phone as a barcode scanner. You will also get a price drop alert.
- Shopular sends you coupons. Members of the community can also swap savings tips.
- FLIPP gives you digital circulars and helps you combine coupons and stack savings.
- Price Cruncher helps customers crunch the numbers to see if it's worth the deal. It's great for bulk buying, because you can calculate price per product.
- The Coupons App gives users deals and coupons with online promo codes from more than 100,000 retailers. It also tells you when coupons are about to expire.
- Santa's Bag allows you to set up and manage your Christmas gift list budget and gift list.