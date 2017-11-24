Black Friday shoppers get up early to get deals

Shoppers got up early on Black Friday to score deals on gifts for the holidays.Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg opened at midnight and shoppers were still going strong hours later. Security said at about 6 a.m., the parking lots were at 65 percent capacity.It was a different story Friday morning at a Target in Bucktown before it opened at 6 a.m. But Target said about 400 people lined up Thursday night.About 164 million Americans will be shopping the sales this holiday weekend and on Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Online shopping beat out the brick and mortar stores last year and it's expected to happen again this year.Still surveys show that shoppers are feeling more confident about their finances.A AAA Consumer Pulse survey found that nearly one in four Illinois shoppers in particular said they were ready to spend more this holiday season.The doors are open at the Woodfield Mall until 10 p.m.