Bump Club & Beyond's Holiday Gift Guide Revealed

If you're looking for a great gift for a mom or mom-to-be, you've come to the right place. Lindsay Pinchuk shares her top picks for babies, kids and parents this holiday season.
FOR MOMS TO BE AND NEW BABY
1. Mumberry Maternity Leggings, $78: These are a must for any expectant mom's maternity wardrobe. They easily go from the gym to the street and offer a ton of extra support you didn't even know you needed.
2. JJ Cole Car Seat Cover, $29.95: This is a MUST for any new mom and baby in the winter here in Chicago! It goes over the car seat so it will not compromise the safety of the harness; but at the same time, will keep baby warm and cozy.
3. Magnetic Me Layette, $29.95: The easiest way to dress your baby---all outfits by MagneticMe fasten themselves through magnetics inside the outfits.
4. Halo Snoozy Pod, $79.99: This all-in-one bedtime soother is the first to combine soothing sounds and an amber glow night light with gentle vibration to lull infants and toddlers to sleep.
5. Happy Heights Growth Chart, $24.99: Our friends at Sticky Bellies have done it again! We love this gift as it too will grow with your child. This is an educational and fun---allowing your child to compare their height to animals, world records, characters, and more.
6. Little Spoon Baby Food Subscription, $35 for one week: Little Spoon has reinvented baby food. Providing a personalized plan delivered straight to your door. It's fresh and delicious and designed by a team of pediatricians and nutritionists to suit your baby's nutritional and developmental needs.
7. KidsEmbrace Deluxe Batman Baby Carrier, $49.99: We could not imagine a more adorable baby carrier. Ergonomically designed for comfort and safety, this is such a great gift for the new dad or dad-to-be in your life. It's three positions allows for use at 7.7 lbs.
8. Tiny Tags Skinny Bar Necklace, starting at $85: If you want to get her something special for her first holiday season as a mom, this is THE gift for her.
TOP TOYS FOR KIDS
1. Strictly Briks, $14.99 for a set of 132: These flexible building bricks are an amazing gift at an incredible price point for the little builder in your home. These silicone Briks are soft and flexible, which makes them perfect for building swing sets, squishy monsters, and more!
2. Boon Jellies, $12.99: Another great building option---this time for the bath! These jelly fish suction to the wall, the tub and even each other so they can be formed into cool shapes and structures making bath time fun.
3. Zip and Zoe Babymel Kids Backpack, $29.95: With so many prints to choose from, these backpacks are a great gift for your little one this holiday season. They can load up their toys for travel, use it for school, and so much more. A great practical gift that will be used all year round.
4. My Little Kits (Veterinarian, Pediatrician, Sports Medicine), $49.99: These kits are a role playing, interactive toy that allows children to explore the world of healthcare. They offer hours of pretend and educational play.
5. WonderCrew from PlayMonster, $29.99: This gift combines the adventure of an action figure with the emotional connection of a stuffed animal to give children a best friend! He's an awesome sidekick and confidant who will go everywhere your child goes...there's limitless action-packed, loving, imaginative times ahead!
6. Our Generation Dolls, $24.99: There is nothing more iconic to many little girls than their first doll. Our Generation offers a variety of options at a reasonable price point. Sold exclusively at Target, you can make your doll become anything you want them to be with their line of accessories, outfits and more.
7. Battat Toys offers a variety of toys for kids to play with including The Let's Dish Kitchen Set and Jungle Jingles.
TOP GIFTS FOR ANYONE ON YOUR LIST
1. Quilted Koala Zippered Totes, $98: A good bag is ALWAYS a good idea. This carryall is great for year round, holds everything you need and comes with a zipper top to make sure that it all stays inside.
2. Crane Humidifier, $29.99: This product is easy to transport and increases the moisture in the air; making it easier to breathe and provide a good night's sleep.
3. Remington DuraBlade, $39.99: Perfect for any guy on your holiday list, this lithium hybrid trimmer and edger trims and shapes facial hair with the 4 clip-on guide combs and dual-sided blade. It has up to a 60-minute cordless run time.
4. Urbansitter.com: Urbansitter.com helps you find a sitter through friends' recommendations.
5. Michael Hill Jewelers, Knots by Christine Hill: This new collection is perfect for the special someone on your gift list this holiday season. All of these pieces are priced under $100.
6. Fanchest, $59: This is the perfect gift for the sports fanatic in your life.
7. Artkive App Book, $25: Turn your kids' art into a keepsake book for someone special. It allows you to preserve all of your children's' art in one special place.
8. Martha Stewart Wine $17.99: For any wine lover, who wouldn't want hand selected wine by Martha Stewart herself? Once you join, you will receive regularly delivered personalized selections of wine directly to your home or office.
9. Shred415 (One month of Shred415 is $210): Started by two amazing moms in Chicago, Shred415 has become wildly popular in the workout world. Currently, there are six Chicago area locations providing a butt-kicking workout. Get the workout enthusiast in your life a gift card to give this a try.
For more information about Bump Club & Beyond, please visit: www.bumpclubandbeyond.com