Chicago Art & Design Show at Navy Pier

More than 100 artists are showing off their best at a brand new art show in Chicago. The Chicago Art & Design Show is happening April 8-9, 2017 at Navy Pier. The free event features original art of all mediums; including glass, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, sculpture, wearable art, photography and more. The first 100 attendees each day will receive a free festival poster. And, just for kids, there will be a "Clay Corner," where children of all ages are invited to create their very own 3-dimensional piece of art. Amy Amdur, who is producing the Chicago Art & Design Show, joined ABC 7 live from Navy Pier to talk about this brand new event.

Event: Chicago Art & Design Show at Navy Pier
Date: Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Address: Navy Pier (600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago)
Admission: FREE!
LINKS:
Amdur Productons Website: www.AmdurProductions.com
Amdur Productions Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/amdurproductions/
Amdur Productions Twitter: https://twitter.com/amdurfestivals
