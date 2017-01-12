WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago mom creates adjustable scarves
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago mom of two, Raquel Graham Crayton, invented a fashionable and practical alternative to the everyday winter scarf accessory. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago mom of two, Raquel Graham Crayton, invented a fashionable and practical alternative to the everyday winter scarf accessory.

As a mompreneur, she created NEKZ, a detachable scarf for her own children. Appearing regularly on HSN, she has already sold over 25,000 scarves.

NEKZ is available for purchase online, and will soon be available on 40 college campuses nationwide.

To purchase or learn more, please go to: nekz.com

For more information about Raquel Graham Crayton, please go to: roq-innovation.com
