Deals and tips for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

We've got everything you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Lifestyle blogger Charlotte Betts visited WCL to get us started.
For more from Charlotte's blog, head to: http://milknhonee.com/
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
TVs:
With Best Buy's in-store-only "doorbuster," get a 50-inch 4K TV with built-in Roku streaming from Sharp for only $179.99.
Smartphones:
At Walmart, you can get a $300 gift card with a purchase of the new iPhone X, the iPhone 8 or8 Plus, or the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.
Connected Speakers:
With a $10 gift card, you can get the Google Home Mini for less than $20 at Target.
Appliances:
From Home Depot, get a Dyson Ball Complete Upright for $298
CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Clothing:
Get 50% off your entire purchase at Ann Taylor, plus, free shipping! Everything at Banana Republic will also be 50% off.
Travel Deal:
Get nightly rates at select hotels for 90% off on Expedia's app from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST on Monday. On Expedia.com, select hotels will be offering 50% off nightly rates. They'll also offer $100 off on $1,000 travel packages all day.
