Exclusive Mother's Day deals from Couponology

We've got exclusive Mother's Day deals!

Couponology's Liz Mare shared our exclusive codes and offers from Karen Kane, Things Remembered, Shoe Carnival, FabFitFun and Snapfish.

Karen Kane - 20% off $100+ and free shipping through 4/30 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20

Things Remembered - 20% off + free shipping, in-store and online through 5/6 - Use Code: MOM2
Shoe Carnival - 20% off your order through 5/3 - Use Code: MOMSDAY20

FabFitFun - $10 off your 1st box (just $39.99) + FREE gift - Use Code: MOMSDAY

Snapfish - 65% off canvas, mugs and books through 4/29 - Use Code: ABCMOM
