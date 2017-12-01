WINDY CITY LIVE

Holiday Gift Guide with Josh McBride

The holiday season is here, and if you still have no idea what to surprise your friends and family with, we've got you covered. (WLS)

The holiday season is here, and if you still have no idea what to surprise your friends and family with, we've got you covered. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by with a holiday gift giving guide.

Tuscany Classics 5-piece Beer Tasting Flight Set by Lenox
https://www.lenox.com

Chicago Cubs Crock Pot
http://www.crock-pot.com

Rituals Skincare Shower Foam
https://www.rituals.com

Men's Wearhouse
http://www.menswearhouse.com
Beard Guyz
http://beardguyz.com/beardshop

Filmstruck
https://www.filmstruck.com/us/

Tree Ring
http://memories.treering.com
