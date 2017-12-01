I-TEAM

Holiday Hack! Online shopping warning

EMBED </>More Videos

The I-Team is warning about a drastic increase in computer infections and phishing scams. (WLS)

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The I-Team is warning about a drastic increase in computer infections and phishing scams.

Your computer, your bank accounts and more are all potential targets this holiday shopping season.

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has the information that could save you from a holiday hack.

The threat didn't end on Cyber Monday. Experts predict those hacks will peak in the next few weeks.

There are two different attacks to watch out for: phishing scams and computer infections.

Jason Knowles: "The technology is making the phishing scams look real?"

Ryan Gerding of Enigma Software: "Exactly, the graphics look better the verbiage is better."

The security group Enigma Software said that in Chicago alone, computer infections from these scams jump 69 percent when the online holiday shopping season kicks off.

"It's usually a couple weeks after Thanksgiving and we think one of the reasons is that's when people are likely to be getting notices in email about purchase they made, they might be more susceptible to clicking on a link then," said Gerding.

The anti- malware group shared its data with the I-Team and said from Black Friday through Christmas, computer infections jumped 99 percent. If your computer is infected by a scammer, they could be mining your device for personal information or you could be the victim of a takeover, in which your computer is held for ransom. One of the biggest threats - pop-ups.

"If you get a pop up, if you get an email about a purchase, instead of clicking on the link in that message or pop-up go to your web browser and log into the website of that retailer. Log into your account," said Gerding.

The Chicago-area Better Business Bureau and tech security group Trustwave, also said they saw a spike of holiday hack reports including phishing emails. They look like real emails from trusted businesses where your account information is stored, the emails try to fool you into giving up your account information on a fake site.

"The tactic they are using is sending you an email making it look like you have been hacked in order for them to try to hack you," said Gerding.

The Global Cyber Alliance said a recent survey shows only 50 percent of people can tell the difference between a real and fake site after they click on a link.

Global Cyber Alliance also works with the service Quad9, which allows users to search for blocked domains and set up an extra layer of DNS security on their home computers.

It also said some of the most popular retailer's websites get re-created by scammers.

The best way to avoid holiday cyberattacks is to NOT click on links sent to you in email.

If you want to find a bargain or check your account after getting an email, instead of clicking, you should type in the store's website address from your browser.

Legitimate companies will never send you an email asking you to enter your user name and password.

We also reached out to companies whose logos were used in potential scams. They say they educate consumers on how to spot the fakes.

Some provided links to help consumers protect accounts:

Click here for Amazon shopping safety tips
Click here for Apple shopping safety tips
Click here for eBay shopping safety tips
Click here for PayPal shopping safety tips
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingI-Teamcyberattackphishingblack fridaycyber mondayscams
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
Pennsylvania police say serial predator trail runs through Chicago
El Chapo aide held in Chicago outlines widespread Mexican torture
Reenergizing Chicago's fight against the Outfit
The New Bootleggers: Opioids flood Chicago by mail
More I-Team
SHOPPING
Holiday Gift Guide with Josh McBride
Gifts that Give Back: How to shop and help charity
Credit union members win 60-second shopping spree in Brighton Park
Best holiday gift ideas from Azeeza
More Shopping
Top Stories
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Pennsylvania police say serial predator trail runs through Chicago
CPS plan to shutter 4 Englewood schools sparks student protest
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Show More
Supermoon 2017: How to see it in Chicago Sunday
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Groups voice concern over Obama Center in Jackson Park
Mount Prospect mother, son meet Aaron Rodgers on Chicago street
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Bronzeville school passes inspection following rodent infestation
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
More Video