Holiday Hot Picks

Ryan, Val and Ji share their must-have gifts for the holidays to an audience full of Chicago Heroes.
"Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast" $100
The next collection of all-new beautiful houses and gardens that have appeared in the pages of Vogue over the last decade, with more than 400 full-color photographs. Lavishly illustrated in full color, "Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast" is an irresistible voyage through some of the world's most beautiful and private gardens and interiors to be published as a book for the first time. International supermodel, Cindy Crawford, and Vogue contributing editor, Plum Sykes, are featured in the book. Both Crawford and Sykes have also appeared on "Windy City LIVE."
Buy "Vogue Living: Country, City, Coast" here.
Mindful Notebook, $30/each or 3 for $80
Introducing the Mindful Notebook - A notebook designed to foster internal awareness and improve the quality of your life. The notebook has three parts. At the top of each page, there is a daily inspiration quote to make sure you are properly grounded and make decisions in your daily lives in a more mindful manner. At the bottom of each page, there is a space for daily gratitude practice. This section of the notebook is there to remind yourself to take note of things and people you are happy to have or experience. The majority of the page is reserved for the journal. The pages are lined and ready for you to fill with daily tasks, reminders, and doodling. The Corso Mindful Notebook is a great tool to keep you focused and make sure you are starting each day with the proper mindset to reach your goals and fulfill your objectives.
Buy here: https://corso.com/
Rustic Cuff - 3 Mini Ireland bracelets, $114
Born in 2011, Rustic Cuff began when founder Jill Donovan's passion for cuff bracelets led her to learn more about leather-making, metal designs, and exotic skins. Within three years, the creative law professor became a nationally known jewelry designer, turning her part-time hobby into a full-time business. The brand, which has a loyal and engaged fan base across the country, has jewelry sold in more than 250 stores across the country and 6 dedicated showrooms. Rustic Cuff recently opened their newest showroom in Chicago's Water Tower Place, which is full of the brand's unique and colorful accessories and perfect for holiday shopping! Founder, Jill Donavan, has always been passionate about giving back, which is apparent in her hyper-personalized approach with customers and the loyal fan base she's built across the country.
Buy here: https://www.rusticcuff.com/collections/ireland-mini
MyCharge - HubMax, portable charger, $99.99
The HubMax has a battery capacity of 10050mAh resulting in up to 6x extra battery life for your tablets, smartphones and other compatible devices. The powerful and quick charger features a built-in Apple Lighting cable and micro-USB cable, USB port and wall prongs on the back to charge the unit. The built-in cords and prongs allow you to leave your cables at home and just stash the charger in your bag. myCharge makes a wide range of portable charging solutions that incorporate the highest quality components, cutting-edge design and smart technologies. myCharge's chargers are perfect for traveling, school, work and any time throughout your day when you need a power boost.
Buy here: https://mycharge.com/collections/hub-series/products/hubmax
Pandora Premium, $9.99 USD/month or $109.89 USD/year (plus tax where applicable)
Pandora Premium launched its first ever on-demand streaming tier in March 2017. Pandora Premium paid subscribers crossed the 1 million milestone in October 2017. For $9.99 a month, Pandora Premium combines the best of Pandora's beloved personalized radio with the ability to search and play any track or album, as well as a unique set of playlist features tailored to each person's distinct preferences. Listeners can now curate their music experience with an ease of use unmatched by any other service.
Buy here: https://www.pandora.com/premium/invite?invite=WEB
The Edifier MP200, $34.99
The Edifier MP200 is portable music redefined. The cube shaped speaker fits in your palm and brings high quality audio in a 2-inch full range speaker module with Bluetooth capability, hand-free calling, speakerphone option and a microSD card playback. It is capable of playback up to 12 hours. As an added bonus, it has IP54 certification ensuring it is dust proof and splash proof. For the past two decades, Edifier has specialized in premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, and its products are enjoyed by customers in over 70 countries.
Buy here: http://www.edifier.com/us/en/speakers/mp200
Swann Smart Security Camera, $149.99 for single camera, $279.99 for 2-pack, $529.99 for a 4-pack
Swann Smart Security Camera is wireless and rechargeable, providing 1080p HD video indoors, outdoors, day and night, with push notifications and recording for your security! The camera is completely wire-free (wireless connection to a Wi-Fi router) and rechargeable (no cables, rechargeable internal battery via USB and your phone's charging plug), so it's easy to set up and use. The device syncs with the Safe by Swann app allowing you to see what's happening at any time on your Smartphone or tablet, and uses True Detect heat-sensing technology to detect human activity and then generate reliable push notifications and efficient video recording. View video live and record in 1080p Full HD, day or night with powerful night vision, wide 120-degree angle, and use the camera indoors or outdoors (as it has a weatherproof IP65 rating). The footage is stored using internal memory and securely on the cloud. It is more than just a security camera. Other great uses include: Baby monitoring, safeguard elderly family, and pet cam.
Buy here: http://www.swann.com/us/swwhd-intcam
SPECIAL OFFER: You can buy the Swann Smart Security Camera for just $129.99 December 17 - December 31 on Swann.com. That's $20 off!
Bags of Love, Custom Printing, prices vary
Bags of Love is a growing personalized product printing company with a 15 year history, presence in 9 countries, and worldwide shipping. They specialize in printing on demand. Design anything from bedding and cushions to handbags and deckchairs, and they lovingly make everything to order. They also include eco-friendly digital fabric printing and personalized wall art. Everything is handmade and printed with customers' special memories, all in West London.
Buy here: bagsoflove.com
PRODUCTS FEATURED ON THE SHOW:
https://www.bagsoflove.com/photo-blankets
https://www.bagsoflove.com/products/personalized-aprons
https://www.bagsoflove.com/products/custom-printed-leggings
Ann Taylor, holiday gifts under $100
Ann Taylor offers the ultimate in Gifts, Party Dressing, Travel outfits, and more this holiday season. Ann Taylor has blurred the lines from work to play and offers every day luxury for every woman! Their coveted celestial inspired gifting capsule includes a silk eye mask, cosmetic pouch, jogger set, and more. If you are wishing for comfort this season, the Stellar Wool Sweater and Jogger pant is for you. Ann Taylor also has myriad gifts under $100 available including our cold weather cashmere accessories and glam faux fur scarves, perfect for stocking stuffers.
Buy here: AnnTaylor.com
Frango Milk Mints 16-piece, $14
Just as Frango enters into its historic Centennial milestone, this holiday season they have launched their first-ever online Boutique: www.Frango.com. You can also visit their new Frango Boutiques in the first floor lobby of Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile, or at O'Hare Airport's United Terminal 1. Frango makes the perfect holiday gift or party favor, with famous classic flavors like Milk Mint and Dark Mint, and new flavors like Himalayan Salted Caramel. Frango features new, vibrant packaging! Make it meaningful and memorable by personalizing your jewel toned lids and ribbons and any color combination.
Buy here: https://www.frango.com/Catalog/boxes-of-chocolates/milk-mint-chocolates
Transit Tees: Neon Neighborhood Map Poster Framed, $48
Transit Tees is a local company that designs and produces unique Chicago-inspired apparel, accessories, home goods and more. Products are available online (www.transittees.com) and at two storefronts in Wicker Park and Andersonville. Transit Tees offers hundreds of gift items under $30, including Chicago flag whiskey glasses and winter hats, neighborhood-themed tees, deep-dish pizza and Chicago hot dog pins, and last but not least - orange parking ticket socks! This new framed Neon Neighborhood Map Poster was designed in-house by Transit Tees and is the ultimate map of Chicago's 240 distinct community areas recognized by Chicago residents. The map took years of research and designing to illustrate all 240 areas, and is also available now as a tee shirt, tea towel, tote bag and 1,000-piece puzzle.
Buy here: http://www.transittees.com/neon-neighborhood-map-of-chicago-poster/
Knack Gift Sets, prices vary
Knack is a Seattle-based gift company founded by Laura Jennings (a native Chicagoan herself) that helps anyone create perfect personalized gifts. This gift celebrates the Windy City and the Rainy City. Knack made a special Chicago's Heroes Gift Set that includes handpicked items connected to Chicago and Seattle--a bag of coffee from Caffe Umbria, which has cafes in both cities, a deck of coffee-themed playing cards from Chicago designer Ambar Frausto, and a coffee spoon by Jaimie from Paka Monk, who creates her handstamped vintage utensils in Chicago.
Buy here: www.knackshops.com
Threadless, $15+
Based in Chicago, Threadless is an online creative community that makes, supports, and buys great art. Founded in 2000, the Threadless mission has always been to support artists. What started as a t-shirt company has since expanded into a full lineup of apparel, accessories, home decor, and now footwear. When people buy from Threadless, they are supporting the artist who created the designs. Threadless sets themselves apart with their unique crowdsourcing model of hosting design challenges - which they continue to do today - where artists can submit their work for a chance to get their art voted on and sold on the site in addition to winning a cash prize. The company most recently made big strides by acquiring Bucketfeet to add handmade-to-order artist-designed shoes to their lineup. Even after 17 years, Threadless continues to innovate new ways of supporting artists through their new Artist Shops platform, where anyone can start an online store while Threadless handles manufacturing and shipping, and through the Artist Shops Accelerator - a new program where Threadless is giving $100K to help grow four Shops
Buy here: www.threadless.com
Rigby & Peller, prices vary
Rigby & Peller, Lingerie Stylists London are known for Lingerie Styling. All the do all day long is style and fit women without any tools or measuring tapes. The experience of shopping for lingerie is amazing! They also launched this new 3D mirror in their Chicago 900 North Michigan Shops flagship so clients can get fitted in seconds with a simple turn in the fitting room - you have to gift the experience to the women in your life! They carry lingerie, sleepwear, swimwear and shapewear all year round. Their bra selection ranges from sizes A through K cups and feature luxury European brands like Marie Jo Avero, PrimaDonna, Andres Sarda, Empreinte, Aubade, Stella McCartney and so much more. You can shop online or visit their flagship Boutique on level 3 of the 900 North Michigan Shops mall.
Buy here: www.rigbyandpeller.com
STS Blue denim, average cost is $50
The STS Blue denim line is inspired by the casual LA and Southern California vibe. They live, breathe and love denim! STS Blue styles are true to size, and are made in a variety of fabrics to execute perfectly authentic washes while maintaining a flattering fit. They offer cotton, polyester, spandex and rayon blends for that comfortable, laid back, and effortlessly chic SoCal look. STS Blue is sold at Nordstrom, Macy's, Dillard's, and Von Maur, as well as online at STSblue.com. Styles include skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, denim shorts, and more; all with a friendly price point, averaging $50.
Buy here: www.STSBlue.com
Talbots Tinsel Plaid Fringe Wrap, $79.50
Soft, cozy and festive with a little bit of tinsel sparkle woven throughout. Wear as a scarf to keep your neck warm or wrapped around your body for that extra layer! Talbots just celebrated its 70th Birthday! Talbots has been in business since 1947 - dressing women for 70th years in modern classic style that is timely and timeless. From suiting to holiday attire - dresses with shimmer, colorful cashmere sweaters and scarves, vibrant sparkly accessories, great holiday gifts for all the women in your lives. Talbots is a celeb favorite - from Oprah to Kelly Ripa to Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba - Talbots has 4 stores in the Chicago area.
Buy here: https://www.talbots.com/online/tinsel-plaid-fringe-wrap-prdi44138/N-0?Ntt=lavish+purple&selectedConcept=&akamai-feo=off
Lou Malnati's 6 Deep Dish Pizza Pack, $109.99
Most people probably have a turkey or ham on Christmas, but what about all those other meals over the holidays you need to prepare for family? You're probably ordering pizza the day before or after Christmas! Here in Chicago, you have to order Lou Malnati's, it's the best! But what you might not know is you can also ship Lou's famous deep dish nationwide. It makes for a great gift. They ship 2, 4, or 6 packs of their delicious deep dish pizza along with other windy city favorites like Eli's Cheesecake or Portillo's, so there is something for everyone on your list.
SPECIAL CODE FOR WCL VIEWERS:
Order by Sunday, December 17th at noon with CODE "WINDYCITY" and receive a free Fannie May pixie in your 4 or 6 pizza pack. Packages must ship by Wednesday December 20th for free pixie and guaranteed delivery by Christmas.
Buy here: https://www.tastesofchicago.com/category/Lou_Malnatis_Pizza
"Transformers" Movie Gift Set, $130
More than 20 million 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions have been sold to date, with millions more households expected to purchase one this coming holiday season. Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Paramount will be releasing all five of the blockbuster Transformers films on 4K UHD. Filled with eye-popping action and stunning visuals, these films deliver the kind of entertainment experience that absolutely engulfs you. Watching them on 4K UHD quite literally transforms home viewing into something more immersive and more visceral than ever before. Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Transformers: Age of Extinction will be available on 4K UHD on December 5, 2017. Transformers: The Last Knight is available on 4K UHD now.
Maddy & Maize Popcorn, 5 pack for $30
All natural popcorn without the use of artificial flavors or colors and it's non-gmo. There are several gluten free and vegan options and we love the crazy flavors, like cookies & cream, coconut curry, birthday cake & lemon raspberry layer cake.
Buy here: maddyandmaize.com
SPECIAL CODE FOR WCL VIEWERS:
Use "windycitylive" at checkout for 15% off any purchase now through Valentine's Day at maddyandmaize.com
Miller Lite: Champagne Bottle, Koozie, Sweater, $2.99 - $65.95
Miller Lite is the original light beer - first brewed in 1975 to be naturally light with more taste. Now 40+ years later, it still has the same great taste and half the calories and carbs of Bud Light. This year, the brand is bringing back it's coveted Ugly Holiday Sweater for the second year, complete with ugly sweater Koozies to match. These sweaters and koozies are available online at ShopMillerLite.com. Can't get your hands on the holiday knitwear? Miller Lite is still dressed up for the holidays. The brand is back in its original 1975 "Steinie bottle" - nationwide for a limited time through the holidays. This holiday season, Miller High Life is bringing the Champagne of Beers to life with a limited edition, collectible 750ml Champagne Bottle. Bottles will be available in select stores (esp. Binny's!) in Chicago and Milwaukee while supplies last.
Buy here: https://shop.millerlite.com/miller-lite-holiday-sweater
https://shop.millerlite.com/miller-lite-holiday-sweater-beverage-wrap
shop.millerlite.com
Disney x Kiehl's for Feeding America, $29 - $45
Kiehl's Since 1851, the 166-year-old purveyor of the finest skincare, is proud to announce its collaboration with Disney this holiday season, for a collection featuring Mickey Mouse, one of the world's most beloved luminaries.Part of this one-of-a-kind collaboration furthers the company's support of organizations that work to help children and their families thrive: Kiehl's is proud to announce that select items from the Disney x Kiehl's collection will make up the 9th Annual Limited Edition Charitable Holiday Collection. Continuing its holiday philanthropic tradition, Kiehl's pledges 100% of its net profits of this collection, up to $100,000, to Feeding America, the nation's leading domestic hunger-relief charity. This donation will help provide 1,100,000 meals* to families this holiday.
Buy here: kiehls.com
Heifer International, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, $25
These Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels from Heifer International are made with sustainably sourced, premium Ecuadorian cacao beans from small-scale farmers in Ecuador. A portion of proceeds purchased from each box goes towards furthering Heifer's mission of lifting families out of hunger and poverty by providing farmers with livestock and sustainable agricultural training to achieve lives of true self-determination and dignity. Heifer's programs in Ecuador help small-scale farmers sustainably improve their quality of life by providing training and resources so families can increase the production of high-quality products and increase their prices. Available on Heifer's Marketplace, where there are other products available for purchase, including coffee, seasonal spices and more - all that give back to the organization and help its cause.
Buy here: https://www.heifer.org/marketplace/product/dark-chocolate-sea-salt-caramels.html
UNICEF Kid Power band, $39.99
UNICEF Kid Power activates kids' inner heroes, giving them the power to end global malnutrition and save lives, one step at a time. Using physical activity as their currency, kids and families unlock lifesaving packets of therapeutic foods for their peers around the world. This is especially important, as 1 in 4 American kids is getting enough physical activity, while almost 1 in 4 children globally is malnourished. Kids and parents join the UNICEF Kid Power Team by getting a band or downloading the App to track progress. And, here in Chicago, last spring 11,000 students in the Chicago area participated in the UNICEF Kid Power Schools Program -a teacher-led experience where students go on Missions to complete lessons and activities. They learn about different cultures and UNICEF's work to help children everywhere survive and thrive. Chicago students unlocked more than 110,000 packets of lifesaving nutrition!
Buy the UNICEF Kid Power Band here.
ROSA GOLD Monogrammed Berets, $30
ROSA GOLD is an eCommerce brand that specializes in monogrammed gifts & accessories. ROSA GOLD is a company that gives back. A percentage of all profits goes straight to education-based charities such as DonorsChoose & Pencils of Promise. We like to stay we're trying to wrap the world in love and education one blanket scarf at a time. Berets are a huge trend this season, everyone at fashion week was wearing them. You can choose from 7 different fonts and letter variations. ROSA GOLD is also known for its personalized blanket scarves that range from $48-$55.
Buy here: https://www.rosa.gold/collections/monogrammed-berets
Encyclopaedia Britannica Kids Books
Britannica Kids Animal Sound Treasury, $21.99
Britannica licensing program is now at retail, ranging from 12 months - adults. Kids will love diving into fantastic facts about their favorite creatures from alligators to zebras with the Encyclopaedia Britannica Kids Animal Sound Treasury! Presented in an easy-to-follow format and packed full of fascinating facts about animal characteristics and habitats, this must-have reference book is a treat for all ages. Thirty-nine real animal sounds bring mammals and amphibians from around the world to life, adding a multi-sensory element to the learning process. Buy in store at Kohl's and Toys R Us or online below.
Buy here:
Amazon.com
Toys R Us
Barnes & Noble
Britannica Kids Me Reader, $29.99
Travel the world and beyond through the Me Reader 8-book series full of colorful photographs and learn fascinating facts to share with friends. The Me Reader module reads each book aloud, utilizing expressive narration and intriguing story sounds to enhance reading comprehension and help your little reader build confidence reading aloud. Learning about our world, and learning to read, has never been so engaging and fun!
Buy here: Amazon.com
Utter Nonsense, $24.99
Utter Nonsense is a card game where players combine silly accents with even sillier phrases to create sayings that are just plain ridiculous. The Hilarious Accent Game is run by Chicago siblings, Tim and Shannon Swindle. There are currently two editions: The Naughty Edition (ages 18 and up) & The Family Edition (ages 8 and up). Sold exclusively at Target.
buy here: https://www.target.com/p/utter-nonsense-family-board-game/-/A-52137387
Disney TOYBOX Action Figures, $12.95
TOYBOX is a collection of action figures that bring adventures to life with characters from across The Walt Disney Company, designed for real world play with 14 points of articulation, a signature accessory as well as a universal hand grip so that accessories can be swapped between characters. Figures from the Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel are now available. Keep an eye on shopDisney.com for new characters released each month and collect them all! Exclusively available at Disney store and shopDisney.com
Buy here: shopDisney.com
MEGA BRANDS Micro Action Figure, $2.99
Introducing 12 new exclusive, collectible and buildable Minions figures inspired by the "Despicable Me 3" movie. Each Minion figure has distinct, highly detailed features as well as a mischievous theme and features interchangeable parts, including overalls, goggles, arms and feet. They are offered in blind packs and the set includes one secret rare figure and one ultra-rare figure to collect!
Buy here: https://shop.megabrands.com/en-us/shop/construction-toys/despicable-me-minions/micro-action-figures-series-11-dyg42
Sleepover Party Game, $19.99
Break out the sleeping bags, leave the lights on and play Sleepover Party Game. Spin the spinner and attempt to complete one of more than 200 ACT IT, WORK IT or PARTY Challenges. Being silly and having fun is the name of the game, so be prepared to sing, laugh, perform and make a general fool of yourself! Don't fall asleep early, or you'll miss out on earning the most cards and staying up all night. Ages 6+; fun to play this holiday season with family and friend sleepovers! Endless Games is always on the cutting edge of games that are fun for the whole family! For ages 3 to 103, Endless Games offers card, dice, party, word, strategy, trivia, survey and pop culture games for everyone. Available for purchase at EndlessGames.com, Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Toys R Us.
Buy here: https://endlessgames.com/product/the-sleepover-party-game
National Geographic Kids
National Geographic Kids teaches kids about the world and how it works, empowering them to succeed and make it a better place. National Geographic Kids inspires young adventurers through award-winning magazines and books, plus videos and website, and is the only kids brand with a world-class scientific organization at its core. National Geographic's products, programs and experiences promote attitudes of curiosity, responsibility and empowerment as well as skills of observation, communication, collaboration and problem solving.
National Geographic "Weird But True! Christmas" $8.99
Even Christmas can be weird-it's true! Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with wacky facts, stats, tidbits, and traditions about the most wonderful time of the year. Did you know that Santa's reindeer are probably all female? Or that artificial snow can be made from seaweed? Or that "Jingle Bells" was the first Christmas carol sung in space? Every kid will ho ho ho when they unwrap this fun and festive little gift book, perfect for stocking stuffers or under the tree.
Buy here: https://shop.nationalgeographic.com/product/new/kids/books/weird-but-true-christmas or Amazon.
National Geographic Bet You Didn't Know - $19.99
Did you know that the first stop signs were black and white? Or that a litter of kittens is called a kindle? There's a lot to know and we bet you'll have fun learning these fun, far-out facts in the next super series from National Geographic Kids. Based on a favorite department in Nat Geo Kids magazine, this book is chock-full of fascinating facts, silly stats, and catchy little knowledge nuggets in all kinds of cool categories, from astronomy and dinosaurs to revolutions and breakfast. Special features include Extreme Weirdness, Strange Places, and Wacky World.
Buy here: https://shop.nationalgeographic.com/product/books/kids-books/atlases--almanacs-and-reference/bet-you-didn-t-know
Amazon
National Geographic Kids & Little Kids Magazine Subscription, $15
Buy December/January issue of National Geographic Kids Magazine here.
Buy November/December issue of National Geographic Little Kids Magazine here.
Magformers Log Cabin 87Pc Set, $99.99
Magformers is the award-winning global leader in magnetic construction toys, delivering innovative building sets that stick together and allow kids to explore their imaginations. Go on a forest adventure with the Magformers Log Cabin 87Pc Set! Use Magformers building techniques to create cabins, treehouses and more. Decorate your log cabins by clipping in balconies and walls. Add windows, ladders, lay turf, build fences and plant trees. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store! Magformers products are available at major retailers, including Nordstrom, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, Toys 'R' Us and Amazon.
Buy here: http://www.magformers.com/log-cabin-87.html
GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope by Educational Insights, $44.99
Introduce preschoolers to even more amazing animals and plants, and household items with the updated version of the Talking Microscope. The product was one of Good Housekeeping's top toys of the year restoring Bindi Irwin's voice. There are 20 slides to view, each with three full-color, photo-quality images-60 images total!Features the voice of Wildlife Warrior Bindi Irwin. Age range: 4-7 years
Buy here: http://amzn.to/2Bc8fE8
Disney's "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" $9.99
Join Olaf for some warm hugs and holiday cheer as he hosts a program of Disney's winter shorts anchored by the all-new Olaf's Frozen Adventure! In Walt Disney Animation Studios' 21-minute featurette "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends. Watch it on ABC TV and own it on Digital on Dec. 19.
Buy here: MoviesAnywhere.com
Guinness World Records 2018, $28.95
The record-breaking record annual is back and full of incredible accomplishments, spectacular stunts, cutting-edge science and amazing sporting achievements. You'll discover hundreds of photographs, thousands of new stats and facts, and exciting features. There's only one place you'll find all this and more, and that's Guinness World Records 2018! Exclusive to this edition is an entire chapter charting your favorite caped crusaders from comic books, TV shows, movies and more. Readers will also meet real-life record-breakers with genuine superpowers and learn about the science of their favorite superheroes.
Buy here: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.biz/lkpuMainPRUS
Guinness World Records 2018 Gamers Edition, $14.99
The go-to yearly guide for every gaming fan showcases the latest records from phenomenal gamers and beloved games, both new and nostalgic. The Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2018 is filled with amazing stats, thrilling facts and inspirational tales from across the world of gaming. Record holding gaming favorites featured in this edition include Mario, Overwatch, FIFA, WWE and Rocket League, plus a recap on a year of crazy Pokémon GO stories.
Buy here: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.biz/a9vmGamersPRUS
Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals, $14.99
Enjoy fun facts and engaging photos, plus activities for readers and their pets - including an exclusive set of pet IQ tests. Jiffpom, movie star and record holder for the Most followed dog on Instagram, has written an exclusive foreword for the first edition of the publication.
Buy here: http://www.guinnessworldrecords.biz/wohtAnimalsPRUS
Black Lapel: Online Custom Clothing
Black Lapel is an online custom clothing company with a mission to help men dress better and accomplish more in life through understanding and improving their style. Custom suits are often thought of as a two to three thousand dollar purchase shrouded in mystery, but Black Lapel offers the whole made to measure experience with an affordable price tag starting at $500, which is comparable to department store prices for a basic off the rack suit. They one-up department stores with their approachable online experience, too. The custom choices on their website range from a classic navy suit to fancy tuxedos and seasonal blazers, with other great products like custom shirts, ties, pocket squares and even stylish bags. They have a team of stylists who offer product recommendations based on your personal style and since everything is made to your own measurements, they'll work with you to make sure everything fits like a glove.
Buy here: blacklapel.com
Harry's "The Give Winston Set" $30
Harry's was created to be different from other shaving brands by providing a high-quality shave that's made by real guys for real guys. This Give Winston set is the seasonal version of our Winston set and makes the perfect gift for the person in your life who appreciates quality and a little something special. The Give Winston set includes 1 Winter Winston Razor Handle, 1 Shave Gel, 3 German Engineered Blade Cartridges and 1 Travel Blade Cover. The Give Winston set is available online at harrys.com for $30 (shipping is free for orders over $10)
Buy here: https://www.harrys.com/en/us/products/the-give-winston-set?h_id=733&h_position=1&h_list=gifts-$30-and-under
Meathead, The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling by Meathead Goldwyn, $23.18
Meathead, The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling by Meathead Goldwyn was named one of the "Best Cookbooks Of The Year" by Chicago Tribune. This book is the perfect gift for Grillmasters and Tailgaters! Goldwyn's product recommendations are rigorously tested and completely non-biased.
Buy here: http://tinyurl.com/meatheadbook
Briggs True TX Sauce Combo & TX Seasoning Combo $24.97
Briggs True is your "go-to" for any recipe: Holiday recipes, healthy meals, meat dishes, fish dishes, casseroles, BBQ recipes - or Grilling, BBQ and Smoking. A fast and easy way to jazz up your everyday dish from dips, salsas, chicken, fish, beef or vegetables. Briggs True Combos are a must have for anyone looking to enhance the flavor of their food immediately. Huffington Post named it a "Must Have" for 2017. Made locally in the Heart of Texas.
Buy here: BriggsTrue.com
Sabatier Edgekeeper Knife, $19.99
The key to food preparation is a good knife and a sharp edge. However, many people don't know how to sharpen their knives. Sabatier makes it so easy. Their Sabatier Edgekeeper Knives come with self-sharpening sheaths. There is a sharpening mechanism right inside the sheath so your blade edge is automatically sharpened every time you take the knife out or put it back into the sheath. This helps keep knives razor sharp - and the sheath provides safe storage. You can also get a Sabatier Edgekeper Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set for $99. It has sharpening slots right in the block so you are honing the blade's edge every time you take the knives in or out of the block.
Buy here: Amazon
The Grillbot, $89.95
Grillbot is the world's first and only automatic grill cleaner. It's like a Roomba for your grill! Grillbot comes with 3 pre-installed brass brushes and a rechargeable lithium ion battery. The onboard computer chip and 3 motors provide a custom level of grill cleaning when you choose from 10, 20 or 30 minute programs. Close the lid and with the push of a button, you are on your way to a cleaner grill. (Note: stainless steel and nylon brushes are also available for heavy duty or lighter cleaning.) Grillbot works on gas, charcoal and infrared grills and it even works on camping and tailgating grills. Grillbot can be used on hot grills, up to 250 degrees, or cold grills. Grillbot makes the perfect gift for anyone who owns a grill.
SPECIAL CODE FOR WCL VIEWERS:
SAVE 20% on Grillbots and Grillbot Bundles (comes with carrying case) with promo code holiday20 at checkout. Order online today at grillbots.com. (Note: discount only applies to orders of $50 or more and excludes the Grillbot Bundle Deluxe which is already at a specially discounted priced for the holiday). Offer is good until December 31.
Buy here: grillbots.com
Hardy Cognac bottle $42-$50
Haute Couture Cognac company based in Cognac, France Since 1863. Great Granddaughter, Benedicte Hardy, is still the face of the brand and travels all over the world promoting her Great -Grandfather's Cognac. The water is aged just as long in limousine Oak Barrels which gives it its beautiful and natural toffee color. Available at Binny's and other local stores
Buy here: ahardyusa.com
"Snow Much Fun" Snowman Cookie Jar from Precious Moments, $45.99
A smiling snowman with sweet Precious Moments eyes holds favorite holiday treats while a friendly cardinal perches happily on the brim of his charming top hat-shaped lid. Someone you cherish is sure to adore this whimsical cookie jar that keeps their Christmas sweets and memories of your thoughtful treat close at hand. Makes the perfect Christmas gift for anyone with an affinity for snowmen or who treasures Christmas cookie traditions. Carefully crafted with glazed ceramic and expertly hand painted. Hand wash.
Buy here: https://www.preciousmoments.com/snowman-cookie-jar
"Frosty's Woodland Friends" Princess Shaped Glass Ornament, $55.99
Manufacutred by Ne'Qwa, a division of Precious Moments. Frosty the Snowman and his woodland friends enjoy a beautiful winter day in each other's company. Crafted by artist Susan Winget and Ne'Qwa Art via the centuries-old process of reverse hand painting on the inside of mouth-blown glass, it includes a Certificate of Authenticity. An impressive work of art, it's presented in a 3.25 H x 4.75 x 6.75 D inch satin and velour gift box that's perfect for gift-giving this holiday season. An adjustable tasseled cord allows for display on a Christmas tree or a decorative stand.
Buy here: https://www.preciousmoments.com/frosty-s-woodland-friends
"Prints Charming" $35
If you love interior design, this is the perfect book for you! Written by John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon, the duo behind the North Carolina-based interior design firm, Madcap Cottage. They have a whimsical approach to their decorating. The book is hardcover with 256 pages of beauty.
Buy here: www.madcapcottage.com
Lassig mix-n-match wallet, $25
Lassig develops innovative, cheerful, vibrant and captivating products for children and parents. Their award-winning products are designed with recycled materials, produced sustainable and are as colorful and diverse as life itself. They are inspired by streets and catwalks worldwide. Working as a team, they design bags, textiles and other beautiful and functional things for people who want to emphasize their zest for life and their individuality by choosing high-quality, casual products. And Lassig supports the responsible task of parents with functional products that not only fulfill their specific needs in everyday life - but also those of a sustainable lifestyle. Therefore, Lassig only manufactures products that are free from toxins and other harmful substances. In other words, our products never contain the following: PVC, nickel, azo dyes, lead, BPAs or phthalates).
Buy here: https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lassig-green-label-mix-n-match-diaper-bag/4365089
Toast, Leather Pint Glass Cuff handmade, $34
The leather pint glass cuffs are hand-crafted from real leather at Toast's studio in Portland, OR and they insulate your beverage while keeping your fingers warm. The leather cuff can be removed from a glass by easily twisting it off and it will continue to look great over time if it gets wet. The unique cuffs come in 10 rich colors ranging from Moscow Mule to Cosmo pink and can be customized with a design, image or saying. Making them the perfect personalized gift.Toast also makes covers for smartphones, tablets, laptops and gaming consoles that are crafted from real-wood veneers that fit like a glove and can be customized with endless options. Toast uses 100% renewable energy, a minimal waste manufacturing process and donates 1% of sales to nonprofits working for a healthy plant.
Buy here: https://www.toastmade.com/products/leather-pint-glass-cuffs.html
ELOQUII Blush Scarf, $29.90
ELOQUII, the trend-driven online women's fashion retailer for sizes 14-28, has taken its inclusive shopping experience offline, with their first stand-alone brick and mortar Chicago store for the brand, located on the second floor at The Shops at North Bridge. ELOQUII Chicago is open from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. The store showcases the brand's fashion-first shopping experience with features that include style experts, an Instagram wall designed by beloved ELOQUII customer Kendra Dandy, as well as a private VIP dressing room/suite. The ELOQUII lightweight fringe hem scarf in blush retails for $29.90. Perfect for layering in transitional weather or for when you just want to add another element to a look, it's lightweight and will keep you nice and toasty on those bitter cold Chicago winter days.
Buy here: http://www.eloquii.com/lightweight-fringe-hem-scarf/1525938.html