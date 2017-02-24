  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at CPAC... NOW
SHOPPING

JC Penney closing up to 140 stores

J.C. Penney -- open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
J.C. Penney says it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

The closures, announced Friday, represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the company's current store count, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

The news came as Penney posted a profit in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss a year ago.

The company posted quarterly sales of $3.96 billion, down 0.9 percent from $3.99 billion a year ago.

Revenue at stores opened at least a year was down 0.7 percent.

J.C. Penney is joining other department stores like Macy's who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.
Related Topics:
shoppingstore closingshoppingonline shoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Little Tykes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard
Glitter Hatchimals on the way for summer 2017
Wal-Mart buys outdoor clothes and gear seller Moosejaw
More Shopping
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up Metra trains at Union Station
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
Amber Alert issued for girl, 6, after mother fatally stabbed
Chicago Weather: Lightning strikes Ravenswood Manor house, hail pelts area
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
Show More
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
Baby killed, pregnant woman, 20-year-old man fatally shot ID'd
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Police digging in Joliet, searching for woman missing since 1990
Baby saved after mother fatally shot in 2016 dies
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos