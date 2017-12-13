WINDY CITY LIVE

Lawrence Zarian's gift guide for both men and women

EMBED </>More Videos

We've got holiday gift ideas! (WLS)

Lifestyle and Fashion expert Lawrence Zarian gave us a list of hist favorite (and affordable) gifts for this holiday season.

Here are his picks for both men and women:
WOMEN

SterlingForever.com
Add festive fun to every look for the holidays and beyond with tassels and ball drop earrings: $25

RH Restoration Hardware
Layer on Alpaca scarves in an assortment of colors: $47

Burlington
Add some texture, sparkle and shine for the ladies (skirt, tops, etc) All your favorite designer brands at 65% off other retail prices.

MEN:
Mack Weldon
3 trunks in a bag: $65

JCrew
Update your man's wardrobe with colorful slim-fit chinos ($68) and the perfect plaid shirts ($59.99)

HIM & HER:

Haspel

Add a little edge with classic Aviators: $98.50

The Giving Keys
Inspire others with this chain necklace stamped with meaningful words like Courage, Love and Fearless: $42

RH Restoration Hardware
Holiday Set provided by Restoration Hardware (Little trees & festive Lights)

For more about Lawrence, visit his website: http://lawrencezarian.com/index.php
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingchristmas giftWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
franklyHANK: 'Wicked' and 'Game of Thrones'
Meteorologist Ginger Zee's new book 'Natural Disaster'
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Leo Bezanis, of Pete's Fresh Market
Mayor Emanuel talks 'Late Show,' latkes and Chicago issues
More Windy City LIVE
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports: Great gifts for foodies
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Consumer Reports: Cordless drills
Top tech gifts for the holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car that crashed into library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
Show More
Alabama election reaction pours in; Mendoza: 'Loser perv lost anyway'
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Aldermen call for reinstating aviation police powers
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Risky spinal surgery corrects man's severe neck deformity
More News
Top Video
Aldermen call for reinstating aviation police powers
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan Expressway
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car that crashed into library
More Video