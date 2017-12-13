Lawrence Zarian's gift guide for both men and women

Lifestyle and Fashion expert Lawrence Zarian gave us a list of hist favorite (and affordable) gifts for this holiday season.
Here are his picks for both men and women:
WOMEN
SterlingForever.com
Add festive fun to every look for the holidays and beyond with tassels and ball drop earrings: $25
RH Restoration Hardware
Layer on Alpaca scarves in an assortment of colors: $47
Burlington
Add some texture, sparkle and shine for the ladies (skirt, tops, etc) All your favorite designer brands at 65% off other retail prices.
MEN:
Mack Weldon
3 trunks in a bag: $65
JCrew
Update your man's wardrobe with colorful slim-fit chinos ($68) and the perfect plaid shirts ($59.99)
HIM & HER:
Haspel
Add a little edge with classic Aviators: $98.50
The Giving Keys
Inspire others with this chain necklace stamped with meaningful words like Courage, Love and Fearless: $42
RH Restoration Hardware
Holiday Set provided by Restoration Hardware (Little trees & festive Lights)
For more about Lawrence, visit his website: http://lawrencezarian.com/index.php
Related Topics:
shoppingchristmas giftWindy City LIVE
shoppingchristmas giftWindy City LIVE