LOWE'S 'Refresh Your Kitchen & Bath Event' Deals

Lowe's is holding one of its biggest sales of the year. Now through March 23, you can refresh your kitchen and bath with deals that will make the whole family happy.

The following items were featured on the show.

1. 20% off all in-stock Kohler Kitchen Sinks
o KOHLER Toccata Stainless Steel Double-Basin Kitchen Sink
Regular Price: $199
Sale Price: $149
Sale Runs Through: 3/19

2. $0.59 per sq. ft. for Pergo Laminate Flooring Basic Installation
o Pergo Max Hardwood Flooring
Regular Price: $0.99 per sq. ft. for installation
Sale Runs Through: 3/28

3. 20% off all in-stock Kitchen Cabinets when purchasing $400+
o Diamond NOW Espresso Wall Cabinet
Regular Price: $123
Sale Price: $98.40

Sale Runs Through: 3/20

4. 20% off select Bathroom Vanities
o Style Selections Drayden Gray Bathroom Vanity
Regular Price: $209
Sale Price: $159
Sale Runs Through: 3/20
o Style Selections Euro Espresso Bathroom Vanity
Regular Price: $149
Sale Price: $119
Sale Runs Through: 3/20

5. Up to 40% Off Select Kitchen Organization
o Rev-A-Shelf 50-Quart Plastic Pull Out Trash Can

Regular Price: $75.47
Sale Price: $45.28
Sale Runs Through: 3/23
o Style Selections Paper Towel Holder
Regular Price: $14.98
Sale Price: $8.99
Sale Runs Through: 3/23
o interDesign Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket
Regular Price: $7.99
Sale Price: $4.79
Sale Runs Through: 3/23

To find your closet Lowe's location, please go to www.lowes.com/.
